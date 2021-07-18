NOT vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, July 18, 08:30 pm IST

NOT vs DUR dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for English T20 Blast 2021 between Nottinghamshire vs Durham July 18, 08:30 pm IST

NOT vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Nottinghamshire and Durham:

The North Group of the T20 Blast 2021 will see Nottinghamshire locking horns with Durham in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The NOT vs DUR match will be played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on July 18, Sunday at 08:30 pm IST.

Nottinghamshire have been a team to beat in the T20 Blast 2021. They have produced comprehensive and consistent performances and thus they are sitting at the top of the points table. The county has so far secured victory in eight out of eleven league matches.

Durham, on the other hand, have experienced contrasting fortunes in the competition. They have failed to pose any threat to the opposition teams and thus have been ruled out of the playoffs race. Durham find themselves languishing at the sixth position with five wins from 13 league games.

Ahead of the match between Nottinghamshire and Durham; here is everything you

need to know:

NOT vs DUR Telecast

The Nottinghamshire vs Durham match will not be broadcasted in India.

NOT vs DUR Live Streaming

The match between NOT vs DUR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

NOT vs DUR Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Nottinghamshire and Durham at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on July 18, Sunday at 08:30 pm IST.

NOT vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Alex Hales

Vice-Captain- Samit Patel

Suggested Playing XI for NOT vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Duckett

Batsmen: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Sean Dickson, Graham Clark

All-rounders: Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Ben Raine

Bowlers: Calvin Harrison, Matty Potts, Brydon Carse

NOT vs DUR Probable XIs:

Nottinghamshire: Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney (c), Peter Trego, Calvin Harrison, Zak Chappell, Matthew Carter, Dane Paterson

Durham: Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Ben Raine, Cameron Bancroft (c), Sean Dickson, Scott Borthwick, Ned Eckersley (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Paul van Meekeren

