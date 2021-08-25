NOT vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, August 25, 11:30 pm IST

NOT vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Nottinghamshire and Hampshire:

Nottinghamshire will face Hampshire in the second quarter-final match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The NOT vs HAM match will be played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on August 25, Wednesday at 11:30 pm IST.

Nottinghamshire have been exceptional in the T20 Blast 2021 so far. The team has secured nine victories from 14 league games while losing two fixtures. Nottinghamshire finished at the top of the North Group Standings after the group stage. They will be hoping to continue their fine form and move ahead in the competition.

Hampshire, on the other hand, delivered a decent performance during the league stage of the T20 Blast. They finished in fourth place in the South Group points table with six victories, five losses, and three abandoned games. Hampshire have the required talent and resources to cause an upset for the table-toppers on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Nottinghamshire and Hampshire; here is everything you need to know:

NOT vs HAM Telecast

The Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire match will not be broadcasted in India.

NOT vs HAM Live Streaming

The match between NOT vs HAM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

NOT vs HAM Match Details

The second quarter-final match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Nottinghamshire and Hampshire at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on August 25, Wednesday at 11:30 pm IST.

NOT vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- D’Arcy Short

Vice-Captain- Samit Patel

Suggested Playing XI for NOT vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Duckett

Batsmen: Alex Hales, James Vince, Joe Clarke

All-rounders: Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, D’Arcy Short, James Fuller

Bowlers: Brad Wheal, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter

NOT vs HAM Probable XIs:

Nottinghamshire: Joe Clarke, Matthew Carter Calvin Harrinson, Alex Hales, Peter Trego, Steven Mullaney, Dan Christian, Samit Patel, Jake Ball, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores

Hampshire: Nick Gubbins, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, James Fuller, Colin de Grandhomme, Ian Holland, Lewis McManus, James Vince, Scott Currie, Brad Wheal, Masone Crane

