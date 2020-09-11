NOT vs LAN Dream11 Predictions, Vitality Blast 2020, Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Nottinghamshire are placed at the top of the point table, while Lancashire are at the second place. Although both teams have the same points, Nottinghamshire are ahead because of the run rate. They have played five matches each and won three each, sharing eight points each.

Nottinghamshire will be locking horns with Lancashire today in a North Group match of Vitality Blast 2020 series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire fixture will start at 10.30 pm.

Both the teams were to go head-to-head on September 2, but the match got abandoned. As a result of this, points were equally divided between them.

NOT vs LAN English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Live Score/Scorecard

NOT vs LAN English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details

September 11 – 10.30 pm IST from Trent Bridge, Nottingham

NOT vs LAN English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Vitality Blast 2020

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Captain: Alex Hales

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Luke Fletcher

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Batsmen: Keaton Jennings, Chris Nash, Joe Clarke

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team All-rounders: Danny Lamb, Steven Croft, Steven Mullaney

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Bowlers: Tom Bailey, Jake Ball

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Nottinghamshire Team: Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter

Lancashire Playing XI: Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas, Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Matthew Parkinson, Stephen Parry, Steven Croft