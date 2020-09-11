CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

NOT vs LAN Dream11 Predictions, Vitality Blast 2020, Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Nottinghamshire are placed at the top of the point table, while Lancashire are at the second place. Although both teams have the same points, Nottinghamshire are ahead because of the run rate. They have played five matches each and won three each, sharing eight points each.

NOT vs LAN Dream11 Predictions, Vitality Blast 2020, Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Nottinghamshire will be locking horns with Lancashire today in a North Group match of Vitality Blast 2020 series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire fixture will start at 10.30 pm.

Both the teams were to go head-to-head on September 2, but the match got abandoned. As a result of this, points were equally divided between them.

Nottinghamshire are placed at the top of the point table, while Lancashire are at the second place. Although both teams have the same points, Nottinghamshire are ahead because of the run rate. They have played five matches each and won three each, sharing eight points each.

NOT vs LAN English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Live Score/Scorecard

NOT vs LAN English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details

September 11 – 10.30 pm IST from Trent Bridge, Nottingham

NOT vs LAN English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Vitality Blast 2020

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Captain: Alex Hales

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Luke Fletcher

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Batsmen: Keaton Jennings, Chris Nash, Joe Clarke

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team All-rounders: Danny Lamb, Steven Croft, Steven Mullaney

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Bowlers: Tom Bailey, Jake Ball

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Nottinghamshire Team: Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter

Lancashire Playing XI: Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas, Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Matthew Parkinson, Stephen Parry, Steven Croft

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5188 124
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3693 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches

Loading