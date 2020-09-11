- 1st ODI - 11 Sep, FriMatch Ended294/9(50.0) RR 5.88
AUS
ENG275/9(50.0) RR 5.88
Australia beat England by 19 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Sep, TueMatch Ended145/6(20.0) RR 7.25
ENG
AUS146/5(20.0) RR 7.25
Australia beat England by 5 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunUp Next
ENG
AUS
17:30 IST - Manchester
- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedUp Next
ENG
AUS
17:30 IST - Manchester
NOT vs LAN Dream11 Predictions, Vitality Blast 2020, Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 11, 2020, 12:52 PM IST
Nottinghamshire will be locking horns with Lancashire today in a North Group match of Vitality Blast 2020 series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire fixture will start at 10.30 pm.
Both the teams were to go head-to-head on September 2, but the match got abandoned. As a result of this, points were equally divided between them.
Nottinghamshire are placed at the top of the point table, while Lancashire are at the second place. Although both teams have the same points, Nottinghamshire are ahead because of the run rate. They have played five matches each and won three each, sharing eight points each.
NOT vs LAN English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Live Score/Scorecard
NOT vs LAN English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details
September 11 – 10.30 pm IST from Trent Bridge, Nottingham
NOT vs LAN English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire Vitality Blast 2020
English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Captain: Alex Hales
English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Luke Fletcher
English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett
English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Batsmen: Keaton Jennings, Chris Nash, Joe Clarke
English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team All-rounders: Danny Lamb, Steven Croft, Steven Mullaney
English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Bowlers: Tom Bailey, Jake Ball
English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Nottinghamshire Team: Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter
Lancashire Playing XI: Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas, Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Matthew Parkinson, Stephen Parry, Steven Croft
