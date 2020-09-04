Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

62/5 (7.0)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

NOT vs LEI Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Team Nottinghamshire is all set to lock horns with Leicestershire in a North Group match of English T20 Blast 2020 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, scheduled to be played on September 4. Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire game will commence at 10.30 pm IST on Friday.

Trending Desk |September 4, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
Leicester players in action at the Natwest T20 Blast.

Summary: NOT vs LEI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOT vs LEI Dream11 Best Picks / NOT vs LEI Dream11 Captain / NOT vs LEI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Team Nottinghamshire is all set to lock horns with Leicestershire in a North Group match of English T20 Blast 2020 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, scheduled to be played on September 4. Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire game will commence at 10.30 pm IST on Friday.

In the previous fixture, Leicestershire set a target of 162 for Nottinghamshire, who chased the total with seven balls remaining. Nottinghamshire won the match with seven wickets in hand. On the point table, Nottinghamshire are at the top spot with six points. On the other hand, Leicestershire are placed at the third position with five points. Both the teams have played four games each, out of which Nottinghamshire have won two and Leicestershire has got victory in only one match.

NOT vs LEI English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

NOT vs LEI English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details

September 4 – 10.30 pm IST from Trent Bridge, Nottingham

NOT vs LEI English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Vitality Blast 2020

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire, NOT vs LEI Dream11 Team Captain: Alex Hales

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire, NOT vs LEI Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Joe Clarke

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire, NOT vs LEI Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire, NOT vs LEI Dream11 Team Batsmen: Chris Nash, Joe Clarke, Arron Lilley, Alex Hales

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire, NOT vs LEI Dream11 Team All-rounders: Gareth Delany, Colin Ackermann, Daniel Christian

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire, NOT vs LEI Dream11 Team Bowlers: Jake Ball, Callum Parkinson, Will Davis

English T20 Blast 2020 Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire, NOT vs LEI Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Nottinghamshire Playing XI: Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter

Leicestershire Playing XI: Colin Ackermann, Will Davis, Harry Dearden, Gareth Delany, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, George Rhodes, Tom Taylor

