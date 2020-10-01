NOT vs LEI Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast, Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NOT vs LEI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOT vs LEI Dream11 Best Picks / NOT vs LEI Dream11 Captain / NOT vs LEI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Leicestershire must be thanking their stars as they were the last team to make the quarter finals owing to a marginal edge in run rate. But they have definitely earned the seat at the table, following two consecutive wins towards the end of the group stage matches. Interestingly, one of those two wins came against Nottinghamshire, who they meet again here in the quarter final match.

NOT has been the most successful side in the North group with seven wins and just one loss. But then the one loss came against LEI, so we can’t rule them out yet. LEI will certainly throw everything at their opponents to win this knockout round as NOT will enjoy the comfort of their home ground. The match will be played at 10:30 pm IST at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Live Streaming

All matches of English T20 Blast can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

October 1 – 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

NOT vs LEI English T20 Blast, Nottinghamshire playing 11 against Leicestershire: Alex Hales, Chris Nash, Tom Moores, Joe Clarke, Daniel Christian, Ben Duckett (WK), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Jake Ball, Imad Wasim, Luke Fletcher

NOT vs LEI English T20 Blast, Leicestershire playing 11 against Nottinghamshire: Nick Welch, Gareth Delany, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Harry Dearden, Lewis Hill (WK), Harry Swindells, Callum Parkinson, Gavin Griffiths, Will Davis, Dieter Klein