NOT vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction For Vitality T20 Blast 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 30, 11 PM IST

NOT vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire: In the North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Nottinghamshire will have a face-off with Northamptonshire. Nottinghamshire were impressive in their opening game as they made a winning start to the T20 league.

Playing against Worcestershire, Nottinghamshire scored a victory by four wickets. It was a good batting effort by the cricket club as they easily chased the target of 165 runs. Joe Clarke was the top run-getter for the side with 52 runs off 34 deliveries while Tom Moores also played a match-winning knock of 31-ball 47. The victory has placed the team at fifth place in the points table.

Northamptonshire, on the other hand, took some time to get used to the competition. The team lost its opening game to Warwickshire but defeated Durham in its second game by 31 runs. Chris Lynn was the biggest positive for the team as the opening batter smacked 83 runs off just 46 balls. With the same number of points as Nottinghamshire, Joshua Cobb’s side is occupying the second-last place.

Ahead of the match between Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire, here is everything you need to know:

NOT vs NOR Match Details

NOT vs NOR match will be played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham at 11:00 PM IST on May 30, Monday.

NOT vs NOR Probable XIs

Nottinghamshire: Samit Patel, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (c), Steven Mullaney, Jake Ball, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson, James Pattinson

Northamptonshire: Joshua Cobb, Ben Sanderson, Nathan Buck, Will Young, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Lewis McManus, Chris Lynn, James Sales, Tom Taylor, Gareth Kyle Berg, Charlie Thurston

