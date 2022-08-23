NOT vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

On Tuesday, August 23, Nottinghamshire and Surrey will clash in the Royal London One-Day Cup 2022. The match will be held at the Welbeck Abbey Cricket Ground in England.

Nottinghamshire will be looking to extend their hot streak and progress further in the league after securing a humongous 105-run victory over Leicestershire. Skipper Haseeb Hameed has led from the front scoring majority of the runs for Nottinghamshire. He has smashed 299 runs at an impressive average of 59.80. Along with him, middle order batter Solomon Budinger has also got runs under his belt accumulating 266 runs in just the four matches he has played so far.

ALSO READ: ‘Virat and I Don’t Really Come Across Each Other’- Ben Stokes Opens about His Rivalry with Virat Kohli

Surrey will be carrying a fresh wound into this fixture from their recent two-wicket loss to Gloucestershire. The side is looking in absolute shambles and have only two wins in their seven games. Amidst the underperforming team, batter Ryan Patel has been the only consistent player as he has scored 282 runs in the league. Ben Geddes and company will have to step up their game before it’s too late.

Nottinghamshire seem like overwhelming favorites but a gritty Surrey side can definitely spoil the party for the home team. We will have to wait and watch to find out who comes out on top at the Welbeck Abbey Cricket Ground.

Ahead of the match between Nottinghamshire vs Surrey; here is everything you need to know:

NOT vs SUR Telecast

The match between Nottinghamshire and Surrey will not be telecast in India.

NOT vs SUR Live Streaming

The match between Nottinghamshire and Surrey will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NOT vs SUR Match Details

The NOT vs SUR match will be played at the Welbeck Abbey Cricket Ground on Tuesday, August 23, at 3:30 pm IST.

NOT vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Matthew Montgomery

Vice-Captain: Haseeb Hameed

Suggested Playing XI for NOT vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jamie Smith, Dane Schadendorf

Batsmen: Rayan Patel, Ben Slater, Haseeb Hameed, Soloman Budinger

All-rounders: Matthew Montgomery, Thomas Lawes

Bowlers: Amar Vridi, James Philip, Fateh Singh

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey Possible Starting XI:

Nottinghamshire Predicted Starting Line-up: Soloman Budinger, Ben Slater, Matthew Montgomery, Haseeb Hameed(c), Lyndon James, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Liam Patterson-White, Brett Hutton, Zak Chappell, James Philip, Fateh Singh

Surrey Predicted Starting Line-up: Ben Geddes (c), Nick Kimber, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Blake, Rayan Patel, Cameron Steel, Thomas Lawes, Matt Dunn, Conor McKerr, Yousef Majid, Amar Vridi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here