NOT vs WAS Dream11 Prediction And Playing Tips For Today: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's English T20 Blast 2021, Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Match 5, June 11 11:00 PM IST

NOT vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire English T20 Blast 2021: T20 action continues in the ongoing English T20 Blast 2021 edition, will see encounter between the two teams of the North Group clash on Friday. Defending champions Nottinghamshire led by Steven Mullaney take on Will Rhodes-led Warwickshire, in the fifth match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The hosts have won four out of their recent five matches, whereas, the visitors won two matches out of their recent five matches in the English T20 Blast. Both sides have played fifteen matches against each other, Nottinghamshire have won nine, while six were won by Worcestershire.

Ahead of the match between Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire; here is everything you need to know:

NOT vs WAS Telecast

Not televised in India.

NOT vs WAS Live Streaming

Each participating team of the English T20 Blast 2021 will live stream their home matches live on their website or YouTube channel. NOT vs WAS Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 11, at Trent Bridge, in Nottingham and is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST.

NOT vs WAS captain, vice-captain

Captain: Alex Hales

Vice-captain: Will Rhodes

NOT vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Tom Moores

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Adam Hose, Ben Duckett, Sam Hain

All-rounders: Tim Bresnan, Will Rhodes, Steven Mullaney, Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers: Danny Briggs, Matt Carter

NOT vs WAS Probable XIs

Nottinghamshire: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (WK), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (C), Peter Trego, Matt Carter, Jake Ball, Calvin Harrison,Dane Paterson

Warwickshire: Ed Pollock, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Will Rhodes (C), Michael Burgess (WK), Carlos Brathwaite, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here