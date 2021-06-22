NOT vs WOR Dream11 Prediction All Top Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Vitality T20 Blast 2021, June 22 11:00 pm IST

NOT vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match between Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire: Nottinghamshire are slated to host Worcestershire at Trend Bridge on Tuesday in a North Group T20 Blast match.The reigning champions Nottinghamshire have not been consistent in their performance this season. So far,Nottinghamshire have played six games, out of which they won three and lost three.

Nottinghamshire have already played two super over games this season. Despite their mixed performance, the teams; batting line-up looks as strong as ever. However, their bowlers will have to rise to the occasion if they want to go the miles in this edition of the T20 Blast.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire’s opponent Worcestershire are not faring any better with two victories from five T20 Blast games.In their reverse fixture, Nottinghamshire defeated Worcestershire in super over after the score was tied.Even though both Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire look well balanced and as par on the paper, the defending champions will enter this game as the clear favourites.

Ahead of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021, North Group encounter between Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire; here is everything you need to know:

NOT vs WOR Telecast

The match between NOT vs WOR not televised in India.

NOT vs WOR Live Streaming

The match between NOT vs WOR can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

NOT vs WOR Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 22 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The game will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

NOT vs WOR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Alex Hales

Vice-captain: Brett D’Oliviera

NOT vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Tom Moores

Batsmen: Ben Duckett, Alex Hales, Ross Whiteley, Jake Libby

All-Rounders: Steven Mullaney, Brett D’Oliviera

Bowlers: Matt Carter, Luke Fletcher, Ben Dwarshuis and Ish Sodhi

NOT vs WOR probable playing XI:

Nottinghamshire probable playing XI: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Soloman Budinger, Tom Moores (wk), Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Luke Fletcher, Matt Carter, Calvin Harrison and Jake Ball

Worcestershire probable playing XI: Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliviera, Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Ben Cox (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Ed Barnard (c), Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington and Charlie Morris

