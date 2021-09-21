NOT vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English County Championship match, September 21, 03:00 PM IST

NOT vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English County Championship between Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire: Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire will square off against each other in the upcoming match of the English County Championship. The match will be played on September 21, Tuesday at 03:00 PM IST at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. This will be the first time in the County Championship 2021 that Nottinghamshire will face Yorkshire.

Both Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire are placed in division one. Nottinghamshire are continuing their fine run from the group stage in the division round too. The team won their first two matches against Somerset and Lancashire by an innings and 160 runs and 102 runs respectively. However, Nottinghamshire registered their first loss as they were defeated by Hampshire in their most recent outing by 122 runs. With two victories and one loss, the team is second in the points table.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, started their campaign in the second stage of the English County Championship 2021 with a draw against Hampshire. The team returned to winning ways in their second match as they outplayed Somerset by an innings and 33 runs. However, just like Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire also lost their last game to Warwickshire by 106 runs. The team is currently fourth in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire; here is everything you need to know:

NOT vs YOR Telecast

The Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire match will not be broadcasted in India.

NOT vs YOR Live Streaming

The match between NOT and YOR is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NOT vs YOR Match Details

The upcoming match of the English County Championship will be played on Tuesday, September 21 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The game will start at 03:00 PM IST.

NOT vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Adam Lyth

Vice-Captain- Ben Salter

Suggested Playing XI for NOT vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Jonathan Tattersall

Batters: Ben Salter, Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Gary Ballance

All-rounders: Steven Mullaney, Luke Wells, Lewis Gregory

Bowlers: Steven Patterson, Luke Fletcher, Stuart Broad

NOT vs YOR Probable XIs:

Nottinghamshire: Steven Mullaney (C), Chris Nash, Joe Clarke, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Tom Moeeres (wk), Paul Coughlin, Ben Salter, Ben Duckett, Stuart Broad

Yorkshire: Harry Brook, Gary Ballance, Steven Patterson (C), Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tim Bresnan, Dominic Bess, Ben Coad, Duanne Olivier, Jack Leaning, Jonathan Tattersall

