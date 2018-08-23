“Nothing Against Yo-Yo Tests” Says Rayudu After Starring in India ‘A’ Win Over Australia ‘A’

Loading...
Chasing 152, India 'A' were in deep trouble losing their four wickets for just 29 runs. But Ambati Rayudu and Krunal Pandya strung a 109-run partnership to bail the team out of trouble. Rayudu scored 62 while Pandya contributed 49 in the team's cause.
This partnership ensured that India got home in 38.3 overs, which even fetched them a bonus point.
Rayudu, a seasoned India campaigner, with his game-changing innings showed why he is still force to reckon with in any batting order.
Interestingly, the 32-year-old had missed out on an India berth for the limited overs leg of the England tour after failing Yo-Yo test. But he came back strongly and cleared it later. In a post-match conference Rayudu conceded that though disappointed, he has nothing against Yo-Yo test.
"I was disappointed with myself that I could not clear the test. Nothing against the test at all as everybody has to attain a certain fitness level playing for India. To be honest, I believe in it," Rayudu said.
"I was disappointed with myself as to why I could not clear the test so I worked towards it and cleared it," he added.
Asked what went wrong two months back during the fitness test, Rayudu said he does not think anything went wrong as such.
"I cleared it a few days back and I also got a call up and am happy to be back in the scheme of things," he said.
Fitness is definitely important for cricket, he said, adding obviously one has to be absolutely fit to play cricket.
"I am happy that there is a certain kind of a benchmark. It is just that everybody has to respect it and move forward."
(With PTI Inputs)
