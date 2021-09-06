‘Nothing Can Beat a Well Fought Test Series’: Sourav Ganguly on India-England Tests

The ongoing Test series between India and England is turning out to be the most hard-fought one and hence also a great advert for the longest format of the game. After being bundled out for 191 in the first innings, the Indian batting bounced back to give England a target of 368 runs in their final innings. The pitch at the Oval has flattened out and at the end of day 4, England were at 77 for no loss.

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that both sides have put forward the best skills, adding that such has been the talent on display from the Indian team first in Australia and now against England.

Cricket at its best..Nothing can beat a well fought test series..The one in Australia and now this one ..The most skilfull form of cricket ..@BCCI@ICC— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 5, 2021

On Twitter, Ganguly said, “Cricket at its best. Nothing can beat a well-fought test series. The one in Australia and now this one. The most skilfull form of cricket."

Following an average performance in the first innings, Indians came back strongly in the second innings courtesy of a stunning ton by Rohit Sharma. India posted 466 runs and gave England 368 runs to chase. The series is locked 1-1 and when day 5 starts, both sides will be keen to take advantage of the first hour.

England’s openers saw off the 32 overs on day 4 as the pitch flattened out, offering no assistance to pacers. Virat Kohli turned to Ravindra Jadeja to hit the footmarks outside the left-hander’s off-stump, but he struggled to find his rhythm. However, there will be assistance for him on the final day and he will hold the key if India are to push for victory.

If England register this victory, it will be a historic chase at the Oval.

