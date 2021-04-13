- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
Nothing Wrong With Kuldeep's Bowling, says Harbhajan Singh
The KKR cricketer defended his teammate Kuldeep Yadav, who's form hasn't been top-notch off late
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 13, 2021, 11:46 AM IST
After securing a 10-run victory of 187/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders is all set to take Mumbai Indians head-on later today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. However, not all players are in top form as of late, with some critiquing Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling as a factor that might hold the Knights back. Spinner Harbhajan Singh was quick to defend his fellow team mate.
“When he entered the Indian team, no one taught him how to bowl. Whatever he did was his own merit reflecting in his bowling. The merit is still there and he has only gotten better with time,” he said, of the 26-year-old fast-bowler.
“There are times when you bowl good spells and yet you don’t get wickets. It happened with all the renowned bowlers. I don’t see anything wrong with Kuldeep. He has been a match-winner and I know he is going to come good for KKR and also Team India soon,” he added.
Yadav first made waves at the 2014 Under-19 World Cup as the leading wicket-taker for India, setting expectations high among selectors and cricket fans alike.
Talking about his vast history in the IPL series, Harbhajan Singh told KKR.in, “It’s been three-four years since I left Mumbai Indians. I was there with CSK for the last couple of years. But this season I am playing for Ami KKR, and I am going to do whatever I had been doing for MI and CSK, and even better to help KKR get the Cup. I am hoping this is my time to be in the purple form! So yeah, good to be in purple.”
Bowling just one over in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 40-year-old cricketer only got as far as going up against David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha, after which he was not called to bowl again. The spin-bowler instead found other ways to motivate teammates, tweaking their performances with tricks and tips of his own.
“Whenever I see I need to chip in with my knowledge when it comes to talking to the spinners or even batters on how to play certain shots against spinner, I do talk to them and try to contribute whatever way I can. I want to give it all I have to the team so that they can be better at their own game,” he said.
