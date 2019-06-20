Australia will be taking on Bangladesh in a crucial encounter of the ICC 2019 World Cup on Thursday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
This will be the fifth match of the tournament slated to take place at the venue. It is often regarded as one of the best batting surfaces. The England-Pakistan game yielded 682 runs in total. Australia won their first game against West Indies here by just 15 runs after scoring 288.
However, with overcast conditions on offer, bowlers may get some movement. With showers predicted at some point of the game, the outfield will also be wet. The previous encounter between India and New Zealand was completely washed out due to rain.
While rain interruptions are expected, both teams will be looking forward to a full 50-over game. A win for Australia will propel them to the top of the points table. On the other hand, a victory for Bangladesh will make them serious contenders for a semi-finals spot.
Nottingham Pitch Report: Overcast Conditions May Assist Pacers Despite Batting Friendly Pitch
