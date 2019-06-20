starts in
Nottingham Pitch Report: Overcast Conditions May Assist Pacers Despite Batting Friendly Pitch

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2019, 8:04 AM IST
Nottingham Pitch Report: Overcast Conditions May Assist Pacers Despite Batting Friendly Pitch

Australia will be taking on Bangladesh in a crucial encounter of the ICC 2019 World Cup on Thursday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

This will be the fifth match of the tournament slated to take place at the venue. It is often regarded as one of the best batting surfaces. The England-Pakistan game yielded 682 runs in total. Australia won their first game against West Indies here by just 15 runs after scoring 288.

However, with overcast conditions on offer, bowlers may get some movement. With showers predicted at some point of the game, the outfield will also be wet. The previous encounter between India and New Zealand was completely washed out due to rain.

While rain interruptions are expected, both teams will be looking forward to a full 50-over game. A win for Australia will propel them to the top of the points table. On the other hand, a victory for Bangladesh will make them serious contenders for a semi-finals spot.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
2
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
3
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more