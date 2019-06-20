The Met Office in England had previously issued an alert for heavy rain in Nottingham ahead of the India New Zealand game, but there is no such alert for Australia’s game against Bangladesh on Thursday (June 19).
The weather forecast for Nottingham is for scattered thunderstorms on Thursday throughout the day but at other times, the sun is expected to make an appearance.
There is 62 percent chance of rain and the major part of the day is expected to see overcast conditions which will help the seamers.
The chances of the sun coming out for long periods is also low, but both sides will hoping there is no rain on Thursday.
The temperature is expected to hover around the 17 degrees mark with the lowest expected to be around 8-degree mark throughout the day.
If the game is washed-out due to rain both sides will get one point each.
Nottingham Weather Report: Scattered Rain Expected in Nottingham For Australia vs Bangladesh Tie
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019
BAN v AUSNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019
SL v ENGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019
AFG v INDRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019
NZ v WIManchester All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings