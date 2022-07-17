Novak Djokovic Reacts to Kevin Pietersen's Post Supporting India Cricketer Virat Kohli

Out-of-form India batter continues to receive support from across the sports world. While several former and current cricketers including Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma continue to back him, tennis legend Novak Djokovic has also extended his support.

Kevin Pietersen recently threw his weight behind Kohli after the India batter registered yet another low score. The emotional post, which went went viral on social media, has been liked by modern-day tennis legend and 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic on Instagram.

Like Kohli’s current slump, Djokovic too had to struggle through a phase where dip in form and injuries severely impacted his career for nearly two years from 2016. The Serbian superstar made a remarkable turnaround with his title winning performance at the Wimbledon Championships in 2018 and today he’s second on the list of most major singles titles in men’s history.

At one stage of his career, Kohli was hitting centuries for fun but since his 70th ton of international career which came in 2019, the former India captain has failed to touch three figures in any form of cricket.

He though continued to peel off fifties as the century drought began but recently, even the half-centuries have disappeared. Few have even started questioning Kohli’s place in India’s T20I set up altogether with the world cup just a few months away now.

Pietersen on Saturday had talked about how Kohli should be proud of his achievements so far and that he’ll be back to his best soon enough.

“Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have(so far). Be proud, walk tall & enjoy life. There’s way more than just the bubble of cricket out there. You’ll be back, @virat.kohli,” wrote Pietersen on Instagram.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has also extended his support to Kohli via social media.

