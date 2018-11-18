Novak Djokovic Thinks He’s Found a ‘Strong Candidate’ for the England Cricket Team

Loading...
Djokovic posted a picture of himself and his chauffeur, a man who he stated has been a part of his team for 10 years. However, that wasn’t even the most eye-catching part of his post.
“Imran Bashir (my chauffeur for the #NittoATPFinals) has been part of #TeamDjokovic for 10 years! He is also a famous batsman for his local #cricket team. He received this trophy for best batsman of the year and we need to get it out there,” he said on the social media website.
After revealing that his chauffer had recently received an award for being the best batsman of his local cricket team, he even seemed to suggest that the England cricket team coach Trevor Bayliss take a look at the man's skills, stating that he would be a “strong candidate” for them. “#TrevorBayliss @englandcricket, you should keep your eye on Imran. I think he is a strong candidate for your team,” he added.
Not one’s to miss out on a chance at some light-hearted banter, the ICC’s official account also joined in on the fun.
“We know you try to avoid nets as a tennis player, but if you feel like mixing up your @Wimbledon preparation next year, come down and have a net session at the @cricketworldcup,” they tweeted to the current world number one.
Djokovic will play in the semi-finals of the season-ending ATP Finals later on Sunday against South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.
Meanwhile, the England cricket team - sans Djokovic's driver, of course - are currently involved in a three-Test series in Sri Lanka which they lead 1-0.
