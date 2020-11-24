November 24, 1955: Birth of Sir Ian Botham, One of the Greatest All-Rounders in Test History

He is one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of Test cricket and a part of the famous quartet that dominated world cricket in the 1970s and 80s.

He is one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of Test cricket and a part of the famous quartet that dominated world cricket in the 1970s and 80s. He was a match-winner with both, his swing bowling and destructive batting, and had the ability to change the course of the match in an afternoon. Sir Ian Botham played 102 Tests for England in which he scored 5200 runs at an average of 33.54 including 14 hundreds and also picked 383 wickets at 28.40 apiece.

As he turns 65 on the 24th of November, we look back at his most memorable performances from one of the greatest series in the history of Test cricket - the 1981 Ashes in England or simply the 'Botham's Ashes'!

The Background

England were 1-0 down in the six-match series with a loss at Nottingham and a draw at Lord's. The England captain, Ian Botham had not done anything out of the ordinary yet in the series. In fact, he was out for a pair at Lord's.

The Greatest All-Round Performance in Test Cricket History

Botham returned with 6-95 but Australia still managed to post 401 in the first innings of the third Test at Leeds. England were in dire straits at 87 for 5 when Botham joined Peter Willey at the crease. He top-scored with a quickfire 50 off just 54 deliveries but England was still cleaned up for 174 and followed-on. Botham came out again at 105 for 5 as his team still trailed by 122 runs. The writing was on the wall for England. The conclusion of the match seemed a mere formality.

But then came Botham’s once-in-a-lifetime innings of 149 in 148 balls, with 27 boundaries and 1 six. Graham Dilley (56) and Chris Old (29) were the only ones to give him support. Botham took the attack to the Australian bowlers and came out on top against the likes of Lillee, Lawson and Alderman. It was one of the most breathtaking counter-attacking batting performances in the history of Test cricket.

Set 130 to win, Botham gave England the initial breakthrough getting rid of Graeme Wood. Australia collapsed for 111 as an inspired Bob Willis took 8-43. The innings changed the momentum of the series and England had the upper hand from hereafter.

The famous win by England is only one of the three wins after following-on in Test cricket history!

Botham Wins It With The Ball in Birmingham

England conceded a first innings lead in the 4th Test in Birmingham. Australia were set just 151 for a win. Botham ran through the Australian middle and lower order returning with 5-11 in 14 overs. The visitors collapsed from 114 for 5 to 121 all out handing the home team a 29-run victory. Botham had taken the last 5 wickets to fall and helped England take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Another Majestic Hundred Under Pressure at Manchester Seals The Ashes

England had the upper hand at Old Trafford and a 101-run first innings lead but were in trouble at 104 for 5 when Botham joined Chris Tavare at the crease in the second innings. And he did it again! Botham counter-attacked with a magnificent smashing 118 off just 102 deliveries hammering 13 fours and 6 sixes. His 149 run stand for the 6th wicket with Tavare turned the match on its head and England ended with 404. Australia, set 506 for a win, were bowled out for 402 handing England a 103-run victory. And with it the Ashes! Botham's hundred was the difference between the two teams and he won his third consecutive Player of the Match Award for the performance.

A 10-For To End the Series

Botham picked 10 wickets in the sixth and final Test at The Oval which ended in a draw.

Overall, the England all-rounder had given a spectacle for the ages - the greatest all-round performance in a series in the history of Test cricket! Botham was the highest run getter and wicket-taker for England in the 1981 Ashes. He aggregated 399 runs in 6 Tests at a stunning strike rate of 93.22 while also picking 34 wickets at 20.58 apiece.