November 24, 1955: Birth of Sir Ian Botham, One of the Greatest All-Rounders in Test History

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
November 24, 1955: Birth of Sir Ian Botham, One of the Greatest All-Rounders in Test History
He is one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of Test cricket and a part of the famous quartet that dominated world cricket in the 1970s and 80s.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 24, 2020, 7:27 AM IST
He is one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of Test cricket and a part of the famous quartet that dominated world cricket in the 1970s and 80s. He was a match-winner with both, his swing bowling and destructive batting, and had the ability to change the course of the match in an afternoon. Sir Ian Botham played 102 Tests for England in which he scored 5200 runs at an average of 33.54 including 14 hundreds and also picked 383 wickets at 28.40 apiece.
As he turns 65 on the 24th of November, we look back at his most memorable performances from one of the greatest series in the history of Test cricket - the 1981 Ashes in England or simply the 'Botham's Ashes'!
The Background
England were 1-0 down in the six-match series with a loss at Nottingham and a draw at Lord's. The England captain, Ian Botham had not done anything out of the ordinary yet in the series. In fact, he was out for a pair at Lord's.
The Greatest All-Round Performance in Test Cricket History
Botham returned with 6-95 but Australia still managed to post 401 in the first innings of the third Test at Leeds. England were in dire straits at 87 for 5 when Botham joined Peter Willey at the crease. He top-scored with a quickfire 50 off just 54 deliveries but England was still cleaned up for 174 and followed-on. Botham came out again at 105 for 5 as his team still trailed by 122 runs. The writing was on the wall for England. The conclusion of the match seemed a mere formality.
But then came Botham’s once-in-a-lifetime innings of 149 in 148 balls, with 27 boundaries and 1 six. Graham Dilley (56) and Chris Old (29) were the only ones to give him support. Botham took the attack to the Australian bowlers and came out on top against the likes of Lillee, Lawson and Alderman. It was one of the most breathtaking counter-attacking batting performances in the history of Test cricket.
Set 130 to win, Botham gave England the initial breakthrough getting rid of Graeme Wood. Australia collapsed for 111 as an inspired Bob Willis took 8-43. The innings changed the momentum of the series and England had the upper hand from hereafter.
The famous win by England is only one of the three wins after following-on in Test cricket history!
Botham Wins It With The Ball in Birmingham
England conceded a first innings lead in the 4th Test in Birmingham. Australia were set just 151 for a win. Botham ran through the Australian middle and lower order returning with 5-11 in 14 overs. The visitors collapsed from 114 for 5 to 121 all out handing the home team a 29-run victory. Botham had taken the last 5 wickets to fall and helped England take a 2-1 lead in the series.
Another Majestic Hundred Under Pressure at Manchester Seals The Ashes
England had the upper hand at Old Trafford and a 101-run first innings lead but were in trouble at 104 for 5 when Botham joined Chris Tavare at the crease in the second innings. And he did it again! Botham counter-attacked with a magnificent smashing 118 off just 102 deliveries hammering 13 fours and 6 sixes. His 149 run stand for the 6th wicket with Tavare turned the match on its head and England ended with 404. Australia, set 506 for a win, were bowled out for 402 handing England a 103-run victory. And with it the Ashes! Botham's hundred was the difference between the two teams and he won his third consecutive Player of the Match Award for the performance.
A 10-For To End the Series
Botham picked 10 wickets in the sixth and final Test at The Oval which ended in a draw.
Overall, the England all-rounder had given a spectacle for the ages - the greatest all-round performance in a series in the history of Test cricket! Botham was the highest run getter and wicket-taker for England in the 1981 Ashes. He aggregated 399 runs in 6 Tests at a stunning strike rate of 93.22 while also picking 34 wickets at 20.58 apiece.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking