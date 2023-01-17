'Now Carnage in ODIs': Fans Want Suryakumar Yadav to Replace Injured Shreyas Iyer Against New Zealand

Ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against New Zealand, the Men in Blue received a huge blow on Tuesday, January 17 as Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the series with a back injury.

Iyer had been looking in good form of late, but the fresh setback comes only a day before the first ODI between India and New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The BCCI tweeted an updated squad with Rajat Patidar included in the Indian team in place of the injured Shreyas, however, as soon as the news broke out, fans hoped to see Suryakumar Yadav take up Iyer’s place in the ODI team.

In the past as well, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain has been troubled by injuries, and many fans felt that the 28-year-old injuries woes have hampered him from nailing down a place in the Indian side.

ALSO READ| ‘You’ve to Put Your Arm Around Guy Who isn’t Doing Well’: Captain Rahane’s Way of Leading Youngster-laden Mumbai

Iyer was part of the Indian side at the start of the year 2022 but was not selected for the team which traveled for the T20 World Cup last year in Australia.

He played domestic cricket for Mumbai, scored runs consistently and found his way back into the side, and even finished as the highest Indian run-scorer across all formats in the calendar year 2022, amassing 1609 runs under his name.

Despite his exploits, Iyer’s injuries have been one of the reasons why he has been in and out of the Indian team, and after the latest setback fans felt that Suryakumar Yadav could end up taking Shreyas’ place in the ODI side.

Check how fans reacted:

Jo bhi player lagta hai ki acha khel raha hai form mein hai, phir khabar aati hai ki isko injury ho gayi hai, rest de rahe hain nd phir jab vo aata hai to out of form ho jata hai. Shreyas Iyer is performing good in #Oneday. Hope jab vo aaye to form mein hi rahe— Vivek Mahajan (@vivek24mahajan) January 17, 2023

If Shreyas Iyer misses the Border Gavaskar series due to the back injury, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav will be our No.5 and No.6..— Aakash (@AakashAllen) January 17, 2023

Whenever Shreyas Iyer is looking to get his place permanent injuries come to him.Permanent case throughout the career. Lost his IPL captaincy as well. Get well soon #shreyasiyer #CricketTwitter — First Umpire (@umpirefirst) January 17, 2023

Now carnage in Odi ! pic.twitter.com/brcUVbzXFQ— Adarsh (@AdarshD79796002) January 17, 2023

ALSO READ| ‘If This Guy Stays Fit, You Will Get a Solid Wicket-taker’: Irfan Pathan Praises ‘Quality’ Fast Bowler

Notably, Surya’s exploits in T20I cricket have been there for all to see, but the number 1 ranked T20I batsman was not included in India’s playing XI for the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka, before featuring in the final ODI.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Rohit Sharma grants fans’ wishes and opts for Surya, or will the likes of Patidar or Ishan Kishan will get a chance against New Zealand, only time will tell.

India’s updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here