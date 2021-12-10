Now Virat Can Concentrate On Test, Rohit On White-Ball Cricket: Former India Selector Backs BCCI

Former selector Dilip Vengsarkar has come out and defended BCCI for going ahead with split captaincy model. With Virat Kohli now out as ODI skipper, Rohit Sharma will be India’s limited overs skipper. Meanwhile Kohli will continue to lead the side in Tests. Vengsarkar, who was once the team selector, said the move seems right as split captaincy can benefit the squad in the near future. “The BCCI has made the right move in making Rohit Sharma the India white-ball captain across ODIs and T20Is. Rohit has been doing well for quite some time now and he was waiting to get his captaincy turn. I feel it is a good move," Vengsarkar told The Indian Express.

“Now, Virat Kohli can concentrate on Test cricket and Rohit can concentrate on white-ball cricket, in which he has done exceptionally well as a leader so far. He has won many titles for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and has also done well in whatever games he has been given as captain of the Indian team," added the former India batter.

The BCCI’s shocking move has taken the fans by surprise who didn’t see it coming. Kohli was ousted at a juncture where the numbers were in his favour, completely. For instance, team went onto reach the final of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy which was followed by a semi-final appearance in 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. India even beat England in March 2021 which turned out to be King Kohli’s last series as ODI skipper. Kohli would then decide to hang up his boots from T20Is six months down the line. But as the reports suggest, he never thought of handing over the baton in ODIs with a home World Cup in 2023.

Spilit captaincy is nothing new. Teams across the world are already operating on this tactic. For instance, England has Eoin Morgan captaining in ODIs and T20Is while Joe Root leads the side in Tests. The team has done well in international cricket in recent times.

“As we see in England, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan are both doing well as Test and white-ball captains. So split captaincy can work for both Virat and Rohit as well. They will not be overburdened. It will ease the pressure on them as they won’t be under the spotlight all the time. They can concentrate on their game better in other formats too," he said.

