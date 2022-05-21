NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And ProbableXIs, 5th T20I, May 21, 12:45 PM IST

NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 5th T20I match between Nepal Women and Uganda Women: Nepal Women and Uganda Women will be meeting each other for the last time in the five-match T20I series on Saturday, May 21. The fifth T20 International is a dead rubber as Uganda have already clinched the series by 3-1.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

After losing the first three T20I matches on the trot, Nepal finally scored their first win in the previous outing. The hosts avoided a series whitewash as they defeated Uganda by 15 runs. Nepal’s bowlers looked consistent with their line and length as they defended 97 runs in 20 overs.

Uganda needs to make amends in their batting unit to end the series on a positive note. Nepal, on the other hand, are expected to play with the same team as they will aim to continue the momentum.

Ahead of the match between Nepal Women and Uganda Women, here is everything you need to know:

NP-W vs UG-W Telecast

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women game will not be telecast in India.

NP-W vs UG-W Live Streaming

The 5th T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NP-W vs UG-W Match Details

Nepal Women and Uganda Women will play at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur at 12:45 PM IST on May 21, Saturday.

NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Janet Mbabazi

Vice-Captain: Rubina Chhetry

Suggested Playing XI for NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kevin Awino

Batters: Rita Nyangendo, Bindu Rawal, Dolly Bhatta

All-rounders: Rubina Chhetry, Janet Mbabazi, Rita Musamali

Bowlers: Concy Aweko, Kabita Kunwar, Phiona Kulume, Sarah Akiteng

NP-W vs UG-W Probable XIs

Nepal Women: Kabita Kunwar, Asmina Karmacharya, Bindu Rawal, Jyoti Pandey(wk), Indu Barma, Rubina Chhetry (c), Roma Thapa, Dolly Bhatta, Sabnam Rai, Kajal-Shreshtha, Kabita Joshi

Uganda Women: Rita Musamali, Rita Nyangendo, Kevin Awino (wk), Leona Babirye, Janet Mbabazi, Evelyn Anyipo, Phiona Kulume, Concy Aweko (c), Sarah Akiteng, Sarah Walaza, Franklin Najjumba

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here