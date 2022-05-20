NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 4th T20I match, May 20, 12:45 PM IST

NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th T20I match between Nepal Women and Uganda Women: Uganda Women will try to continue their domination in the five-match T20I series against Nepal Women as they will play against each other in the fourth T20 International. Uganda Women have taken an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the series.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The visitors won the first T20I by 12 runs while their second victory came by just one wicket. The previous game between the two sides saw a collapse of Nepal’s batting unit. The hosts ended up with just 99 runs on the scoreboard despite a 47-run knock by the opening batter Jyoti Pandey.

Scoring 100 runs in 20 overs was no big deal for Uganda and they won the game in 18.2 overs. Kevin Awino scored 42 runs off 51 balls to be the top run-getter for Uganda.

Though a series win is no more up for grabs for Nepal, they will hope to win the remaining two T20 Internationals for pride.

Ahead of the match between Nepal Women and Uganda Women, here is everything you need to know:

NP-W vs UG-W Telecast

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women game will not be telecast in India.

NP-W vs UG-W Live Streaming

The 4th T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NP-W vs UG-W Match Details

Nepal Women and Uganda Women will play at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur at 12:45 PM IST on May 20, Friday.

NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Phiona Kulume

Vice-Captain – Dolly Bhatta

Suggested Playing XI for NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jyoti Pandey, Kevin Awino

Batters: Dolly Bhatta, Rita Musamali, Rita Nyangendo

All-rounders: Rubina Chhetry, Janet Mbabazi, Phiona Kulume

Bowlers: Concy Aweko, Kabita Joshi, Sarah Akiteng

NP-W vs UG-W Probable XIs:

Nepal Women: Dolly Bhatta, Kabita Kunwar, Sabnam Rai, Asmina Karmacharya, Bindu Rawal, Jyoti Pandey (wk), Apsari Begam, Kabita Joshi, Roma Thapa, Indu Barma, Rubina Chhetry (c)

Uganda Women: Janet Mbabazi, Franklin Najjumba, Evelyn Anyipo, Phiona Kulume, Concy Aweko (c), Kevin Awino (wk), Leona Babirye, Sarah Walaza, Rita Musamali, Rita Nyangendo, Sarah Akiteng

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here