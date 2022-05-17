NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's 2nd T20I NP-W vs UG-W match, May 17, Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur,12:45 pm IST

NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for 2nd T20I match between Nepal Women and Uganda Women:

After securing a thrilling victory in the first T20I match of the series, the Uganda women’s team will be aiming to clinch a 2-0 lead as they will face the Nepal women’s team today. The second T20I match of the five-match series is scheduled to be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, in Kirtipur.

Earlier, in the first match of the T20I series, visitors Uganda had claimed a 12-run victory against Nepal. Batting first, Uganda had put up 102 runs on the board losing five wickets. But the hosts, during the run chase failed miserably as they could only manage to reach a paltry total of 90/9 in 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Nepal Women and Uganda Women, here is everything you need to know:

NP-W vs UG-W Telecast

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women 2nd T20I will not be telecast in India.

NP-W vs UG-W Live Streaming

The 2nd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NP-W vs UG-W Match Details

Nepal Women and Uganda Women will play at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur of Nepal at 12:45 PM IST on May 17, Tuesday.

NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Janet Mbabazi

Vice-Captain: Indu Barma

Suggested Playing XI for NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kevin Awino

Batsmen: Franklin Najjumba, Rita Musamali, Bindu Rawal

All-rounders: Rubina Chhetri, Indu Barma, Janet Mbabazi

Bowlers: Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Sarah Akiteng, Concy Aweko

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Possible Starting XI:

Nepal Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Indu Barma, Jyoti Pandey (wicketkeeper), Bindu Rawal, Apsari Begam, Kabita Joshi, Roma Thapa, Kabita Joshi, Rubina Chhetri (captain), Kabita Kunwar, Dolly Bhatta, Asmina Karmacharya

Uganda Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Leona Babirye, Kevin Awino (wicketkeeper), Rita Musamali, Janet Mbabazi, Franklin Najjumba, Rita Nyangendo, Evelyn Anyipo, Phiona Kulume, Concy Aweko (captain), Sarah Akiteng, Sarah Walaza

