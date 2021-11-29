NPC vs BIC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match, November 30, 08:45 AM IST

Check here NPC vs BIC Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between North 24-PGS Champs and Biplabi Chandernagore. Also, check the schedule of the North 24-PGS Champs vs Biplabi Chandernagore match.

NPC vs BIC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between North 24-PGS Champs and Biplabi Chandernagore:

North 24-PGS Champs will face Biplabi Chandernagore in the upcoming 15th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal will host the encounter on November 30, Tuesday at 08:45 AM IST.

Both North 24-PGS Champs and Biplabi Chandernagore made a stunning start to their campaign in the T20 extravaganza. The two teams have secured victory in all their league matches so far. North 24-PGS Champs secured a six-wicket win over Howrah Diamonds in their first game.

The team continued the winning trend as they outclassed Maharaja of Cooch Behar in their second game by successfully chasing the score of 121 runs.

Biplabi Chandernagore also made a winning start. The team defeated Maharaja of Cooch Behar in their only game of the competition by eight runs. Biplabi scored 141 runs in their 20 overs and then stopped the opposition at a score of 133.

Ahead of the match between North 24-PGS Champs and Biplabi Chandernagore; here is everything you need to know:

NPC vs BIC Telecast

There will be no telecast of the NPC vs BIC match in India.

NPC vs BIC Live Streaming

The North 24-PGS Champs vs Biplabi Chandernagore game will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

NPC vs BIC Match Details

The North 24-PGS Champs vs Biplabi Chandernagore contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 08:45 AM IST on November 30, Tuesday.

NPC vs BIC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rajdeep Pal

Vice-Captain- Pankaj Shaw

Suggested Playing XI for NPC vs BIC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Suman Saha, Swapnadeep Kabiraj

Batters: Arijit Basu, Prayas Ghoshal, Pankaj Shaw

All-rounders: Dipanjan Mukherjee, Rajdeep Pal, Sandipan Das SR

Bowlers: Rahul Basfore, Rohan Pandey, Md Imran Ansari

NPC vs BIC Probable XIs:

North 24-PGS Champs: Prosenjit Kr Das, Uddipan Mukherjee, Suman Saha (wk), Sandipan Das SR (c), Pankaj Shaw, Prabhat Maurya, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Koushik Ghosh, Rahul Basfore, Dipankar Halder, Raju Halder

Biplabi Chandernagore: Arindam Ghosh, Rajdeep Pal, Tirthankar Bhandari (c), Saikat Banerjee, Swapnadeep Kabiraj (wk), Arijit Basu, Md Imran Ansari, Rohan Pandey, Sumanta Bhattacharjee, Suraj Chowdhury, Prayas Ghoshal

