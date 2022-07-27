NRK VS CSG Dream11 Team Prediction For TNPL 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Salem, 7:15 PM IST

NRK VS CSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s NRK VS CSG Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 Qualifier 1 between Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies: The league stage of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 has come to a close. The top two teams of the league, Nellai Royal Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies will fight it out in the first Qualifier match of the season on Wednesday, July 27.

The team that triumphs in this game will directly advance to the all-important finals. Meanwhile, the loser will clash against the Lyca Kovai Kings in the second Qualifier match.

Nellai Royal Kings had an inspiring run in this competition, winning 6 of their 7 matches. Their winning streak was ended by the Lyca Kovai Kings who defeated NRK by 5 runs in their last league game. After a slight hiccup, the table toppers will be looking to secure a very crucial win against CSG. The former India U-19 star Baba Aparajith has been the standout performer for NRK.

The Chepauk Super Gillies also had an equally excellent tournament. They are on a roll having won five straight games. They finished just below NRK in the league with ten points in their kitty. Kaushik Gandhi has been their top scorer with 185 runs in the tournament.

Even the last encounter between the two sides was an extremely close affair as Nellai Royal Kings clinched the victory in the super over.

It will be an enthralling encounter as the two titans of the tournament collide for a place in the all-important finals.

Ahead of the match between Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies; here is everything you need to know:

NRK VS CSG Telecast

The match between Nellai Royal Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

NRK VS CSG Live Streaming

The match between Nellai Royal Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies will be streamed live on Viacom18’s VOOT app and website.

NRK VS CSG Match Details

The NRK VS CSG match will be played at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium in Salem, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, July 27, at 7:15 pm IST.

NRK VS CSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Narayan Jagadeesan

Vice-captain: Baba Aparajith

Suggested Playing XI for NRK VS CSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Narayan Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith

Batters: Kaushik Gandhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan

All-rounders: Rajagopal Sathish, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav

Bowlers: Ramadoss Alexander, K Easwaran, Sandeep Warrier

Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Possible XIs

Nellai Royal Kings predicted line-up: Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith (c & wk), G Ajitesh, Sanjay Yadav, NS Harish, Jitendra Kumar, M Shajahan, V Athisayaraj Davidson, K Easwaran

Chepauk Super Gillies predicted line-up: Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Kaushik Gandhi (c), Radhakrishnan, Rajagopal Sathish, Sai Kishore, Sonu Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, S Harish Kumar, Manimaran Siddharth, Ramadoss Alexander, Sandeep Warrier

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here