NRK vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 match, August 03, 7:30 PM IST

NRK vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 between Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons: The 21st match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 will be played between Dindigul Dragons and Nellai Royal Kings. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the match on August 03, Tuesday at 7:30 PM IST.

Nellai Royal Kings have succumbed to a torrid performance in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021. The team has lost two out of their four league matches while their one game was washed out due to persistent rainfall. Nellai Royal Kings need to regroup themselves and make some amends at the earliest as the T20 Championship is heading towards its business days.

Dindigul Dragons, on the other hand, are enjoying a relatively good outing in the TNPL 2021. The franchise is proudly sitting at the second position on the points table. They have secured victory in three league games while losing two matches. Dragons lost their previous game to Chepauk Super Gillies by 24 runs. Thus coming into the contest on Tuesday, the team will be hoping to return back to the winning ways.

Ahead of the match between Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons; here is everything you need to know:

NRK vs DD Telecast

The Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

NRK vs DD Live Streaming

The NRK vs DD game is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

NRK vs DD Match Details

The match between Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on August 03, Tuesday at 7:30 PM IST.

NRK vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- C Hari Nishanth

Vice-Captain- Baba Aparajith

Suggested Playing XI for NRK vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Baba Indrajith, K Mani Bharathi

Batsmen: S Swaminathan, Baba Aparajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, C Hari Nishanth

All-rounders: Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Sanjay Yadav

Bowlers: R Vivek, Rangaraj Suthesh, Athisayaraj Davidson

NRK vs DD Probable XIs:

Nellai Royal Kings: Baba Aparajith Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith(wk), Sanjay Yadav, Mohan Abhinav, Ashwath Mukunthan, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Arjun Murthy, Sri Neranjan R, NS Harish

Dindigul Dragons: Rajhamany Srinivasan, S Swaminathan, RS Mokit Hariharan, Rajendran Vivek, C Hari Nishanth, K Mani Bharathi(wk), M Silambarasan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, S Arun, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh

