NRK vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 match, July 26, 7:30 PM IST

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 between Nellai Royal Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: The tenth match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 will be played between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Nellai Royal Kings. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the match on July 26, Monday at 7:30 PM IST.

Nellai Royal Kings didn’t have an ideal start to their campaign in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The team was completely outclassed by Ruby Trichy Warriors by 74 runs. However, their second match saw them scripting a good comeback. The Royal Kings defeated Chepauk Super Gillies by seven wickets to open their account. They are now placed at sixth place on the points table with one loss and one victory.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans also had a similar start to TNPL 2021. Tiruppur’s first match against Chepauk Super Gillies was abandoned due to the rain. In their second game, the team ended up on the wrong side of the result while playing against Salem Spartans. IDream are now languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Ahead of the TNPL 2021 match between Nellai Royal Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans; here is everything you need to know:

NRK vs ITT Match Details

The match between Nellai Royal Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on July 26, Monday at 7:30 PM IST.

NRK vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Baba Aparajith

Vice-Captain: Sanjay Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for NRK vs ITT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Baba Indrajith, Pradosh Ranjan Paul

Batsmen: Baba Aparajith, P Francis Rokins, Mohan Abhinav

All-rounders: Sanjay Yadav, M Mohammed, Ravi Rajkumar

Bowlers: Aswin Crist, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Sharun Kumar

NRK vs ITT Probable XIs:

Nellai Royal Kings: Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith(wk), Sanjay Yadav, Arjun Murhty, Mohan Abhinav, Sharun Kumar, NS Harish, T Ajith Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Baba Aparajith(c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Dinesh, P Francis Rokins, M Mohammed(c), Aswin Crist, Ravi Rajkumar, Maan Bafna, Tushar Raheja, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Mohammed Ashik(wk), S Mohan Prasath, S Aravind

