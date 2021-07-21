NRK vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for TNPL 2021, July 21 07:30 IST

NRK vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s TNPL 2021 Match between Nellai Royal Kings vs Ruby Trichy Warriors:In the third match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021, the Nellai Royal Kings will lock horns with Ruby Trichy Warriors on Wednesday. The match will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and it is slated to kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

Going into this game, the Royal Kings will have high expectations from Baba Indrajith and Baba Aparajith to rise on the occasion and do well for the team in TNPL 2021. Another cricketer to watch out from the team is Sanjay Yadav, who scored 241 runs in the last season of the tournament in seven innings.

On the other hand, for Ruby Trichy Warriors, Anthony Das and Rahil Shah will hold the key. The Warriors have a fragile batting order. However, their bowlers are capable of rattling any batting lineup.

Ahead of the TNPL 2021 match between Nellai Royal Kings and Ruby Trichy Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

NRK vs RTW Telecast

The fans can watch the NRK vs RTW match in India on Star Sports Tamil and other English channels.

NRK vs RTW Live Streaming

The match between NRK vs RTW can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

NRK vs RTW Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, July 21 at Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm. The NRK vs RTW match will start at 07:30 (IST).

NRK vs RTW captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Baba Aparajith

Vice-captain: W Antony Dhas

NRK vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Vivek R

Batsmen: Baba Indrajith, Baba Aparajith, Sumant Jain, Muhammed Adnan Khan

All-Rounders: Sanjay Yadav R, W Antony Dhas

Bowlers: Rahil Shah, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Ashwath Mukunthan, Trilok Nag

NRK vs RTW probable playing XI:

Nellai Royal Kings Predicted Playing XI: CH Jitendra Kumar, Sanjay Yadav R, V Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, Baba Indrajith, Baba Aparajith (C), Ashwath Mukunthan, S Senthil Nathan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Rohit Ram R, Veeramani T

Ruby Trichy Warriors Predicted Playing XI: B Rahul, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil S Shah (C), S Santosh Shiv, W Antony Dhas, R Ganesh, Sumant Jain, Muhammed Adnan Khan, G Hemanth Kumar, G Karthick Shanmugam

