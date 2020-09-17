NS vs CS Dream11 Team – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NS vs CS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NS vs CS Dream11 Best Picks / NS vs CS Dream11 Captain / NS vs CS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

NS vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction Malaysian T20 League | The T20 Super Series, beginning 15 September 2020, is Malaysia’s premier domestic T20 cricket tournament and will see four of the region’s best teams battle to be crowned Malaysia champions over 16-matches, with the event culminating on 20 October 2020.A 16-match tournament, the MCA T20 Super Series is Malaysia’s premier domestic T20 cricket league which is held annually at the Kinrara Oval, Malaysia. The league is comprised of 4 teams – the Central Smashers, Western Warriors, Northern Strikers, Southern Hitters - and played over an approximate one month period through a double round robin format with knock out matches of Final Qualifier, two Eliminators and a Final match. MCA President Mr. Mahinda Vallipuram said: “Malaysia Cricket is delighted to partner with such a stellar list of international broadcasters and bring the MCA T20 Super Series to Malaysians and cricket fans, outside of Malaysia. It is an honour and a privilege for us to have this opportunity to engage with the cricketing community and show the world the quality of cricket being played in Malaysia.”

NS vs CS Malaysian T20 League Live Streaming Details

Live Destination: www.fancode.com and the Fan Code App and www.facebook.com/MalaysiaCricket

NS vs CS Malaysian T20 League Live Score/Scorecard

NS vs CS Malaysian T20 League Match Details

September 17 – 9:00 AM IST from Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

NS vs CS Malaysian T20 League My Dream11 Team

NS vs CS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ainool Haqqiem Yatim

NS vs CS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Bhushan Save, Anwar Arudin, Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor, Virandeep Singh (CAPTAIN)

NS vs CS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Nazril Rahman (VICE CAPTAIN), Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Shankar Shathish

NS vs CS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Aisya Eleesa Firdauz, Pavandeep Singh, Fitri Sham

NS vs CS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Central Smashers : Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor (C), Anwar Arudin, Nazril Rahman, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Fitri Sham, Alam Muhammad Saif, Ainna Hamizah Hisham, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Amirul Syahmi, Janidu Himsara, Muhammad Shahid.

Northern Strikers : Virandeep Singh (C), Bhushan Save, Shankar Shathish, Amir Khan Malik, Aminuddin Ramly, Ainool Haqqiem Yatim, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Aisya Eleesa Firdauz, Neville Christie Liyanage, Asyraf Azmi.

