NS vs CS dream11 team prediction and tips check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for MCA T20 Super Series 2021 Qualifier between Northern Strikers and Central Smashers, Ypsonas Cricket Ground, November 15, 1700 IST

NS vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Super Series 2021 Qualifier between Northern Strikers and Central Smashers: The Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) T20 Super Series 2021 will feature an exciting Qualifier between the Northern Strikers (NS) and Central Smashers on Monday, November 15. The penultimate encounter for both sides will be hosted at the Kinrara Oval, Kuala Lumpur and starts at 05:00 PM IST.

Both sides have had a tremendous campaign throughout the league stages and earned their spots in the all-important encounter of the competition. The stakes are high as the winner of this contest will head straight to the finals of the tournament. Whereas, the losing team will play Eliminator 2 against the winner of Eliminator 1.

The two teams have good players in their ranks and have an equal opportunity to win the competition, making it an exciting game of cricket.

Ahead of the match between Northern Strikers and Central Smashers; here is everything you need to know:

NS vs CS Telecast

The Northern Strikers vs Central Smashers game will not be telecasted in India.

NS vs CS Live Streaming

The match between Northern Strikers and Central Smashers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NS vs CS Match Details

The all-important Qualifier between the two sides will be played on Monday, 15 November, at the Kinrara Oval, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The game is scheduled to start at 05:00 PM IST.

NS vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virandeep Singh

Vice-Captain: Ahmad Faiz

Suggested Playing XI for NS vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Harisan

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Arif Ullah, Aminuddin Ramly, Sharveen Sunderan

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, Nazril Rahman

Bowlers: Fitri Sham, Muhammad Zarbani, Pavandeep Singh, Aimal Khan

NS vs CS Probable XIs:

Central Smashers: Ammar Zuhdi, Ahmad Faiz, Arif Ullah, Norwira Zazmie, Rohit Vyas, Nazril Rahman, Akbar Ali, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Zarbani, Ajeb Khan, Azman Tajri

Northern Strikers: Mohammad Harisan, Aminuddin Ramly, Sharveen Sunderan, Shankar Sathish, Virandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Amir Malik, Pavandeep Singh, Aimal Khan, Muhammad Irhwan, Wahib Zada

