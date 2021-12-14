NS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, December 14, 4:30 PM IST

NS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between Northern Strikers and KL Stars: The 2021 edition of the MCA T10 Bash Championship is all set to kickstart from December 14, Tuesday with a high-octane clash between Northern Strikers and KL Stars. The tournament will feature as many as six teams namely Central Smashers, SFI Panthers Euro, Tamco Warriors, Southern Warriors, Northern Strikers, and KL Stars battling it out against each other for the title.

The tournament will run from December 14 to December 24. As many as 18 games will be hosted throughout the competition at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The first game between Northern Strikers and KL Stars is likely to be a thriller encounter as both sides will be buzzing with confidence.

Northern Strikers won the MCA T10 Super Series 2021 tournament earlier in the year. The team defeated Central Smashers in the final to lift the cup. KL Stars, on the other hand, are coming after securing a victory in MCA T10 Bash 2021 Trophy. Stars got better off SFI Panters Euro in the final by 8 wickets.

Ahead of the match between Northern Strikers and KL Stars; here is everything you need to know:

NS vs KLS Telecast

NS vs KLS match will be not be telecast in India.

NS vs KLS Live Streaming

The Northern Strikers vs KL Stars game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NS vs KLS Match Details

The Northern Strikers vs KL Stars contest will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 04:30 PM IST on December 14, Tuesday.

NS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virandeep Singh

Vice-Captain: Chandan Kumar

Suggested Playing XI for NS vs KLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ainool Haqqiem

Batters: Aminuddin Ramly, Arjoon Thillainathan, Chandan Kumar, Neranjan Wijesinghe

Allrounders: Virandeep Singh, Tanveer Khan

Bowlers: Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Pavandeep Singh, Peter Issac, Santosh Gosavi

NS vs KLS Probable XIs

Northern Strikers: Pavandeep Singh, Rohan Senna, Aimal Khan, Ainool Haqqiem(wk), Aminuddin Ramly, Arjoon Thillainathan, Wahib Zada, Virandeep Singh(c), Sharveen Surendran, Shivnarin Rajaratnam

KL Stars: Peter Issac, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Abhishek Deshpande, Chandan Kumar, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Nilesh Pagare, Rahul Agrawal, Tanveer Khan, AR Any(wk), Santosh Gosavi(c)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here