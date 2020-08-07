NS vs SH Dream11 Team Malaysia T10 Bash Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 7, 2020

NS vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction Malaysia T10 Bash | After a five-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysian cricket makes its long-awaited return to competition with the Malaysian T10 Bash on Aug 7-9 at the Kinrara Oval, which has whetted the appetite of players and fans alike. The England-West Indies Test series in July saw international cricket resume successfully under restrictive guidelines and the Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) has sought to bring the sport back to life on local shores with the three-day T10 Bash following the loosening of social restrictions. A pool of national team players and selected Malaysia-based foreign players have been split among four teams - Northern Strikers, Northern Strikers, Southern Hitters and Southern Hitters. The teams will play a single round-robin competition on the first two days before advancing to the semi-finals according to their league positions. The final will take place on Aug 9. National team captain Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor said the tournament is an opportunity for the national team players to regain competitive fitness after being sidelined for so long.
NS vs SH Malaysia T10 Bash Live Streaming Details
Malaysia Cricket Facebook Page and the YouTube channel 'Malaysia Cricket Live' and Fancode in India.
NS vs SH Malaysia T10 Bash Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
NS vs SH Malaysia T10 Bash Match Details
August 7 – 5:10 PM IST from Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.
NS vs SH Malaysia T10 Bash My Dream11 Team
NS vs SH Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Harinderjit Singh
NS vs SH Dream11 Team Batsmen: Ahmad Zubaidi, Virandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus
NS vs SH Dream11 Team All-rounders: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (VICE CAPTAIN), Ainool Hafiz Yatim (CAPTAIN), Sachinu Hettige, Amir Azim Shukor
NS vs SH Dream11 Team Bowlers: Anwar Rahman, Zahid Fazal, Saifullah Malik
NS vs SH Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Northern Strikers : Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (C), Ahmad Zubaidi, Ariff Jamaluddin, Ainool Hafiz Yatim, Chandan Kumar, Imam Roshan, Harinderjit Singh, Nazril Rahman, Anwar Rahman, Zahid Fazal, Shukri Rahim.
Southern Hitters : Virandeep Singh (C), Bhushan Save, Saifullah Malik, Aminuddin Ramly, Ainool Haqqiem Yatim, Muhammad Gulraiz, Sachinu Hettige, Amir Azim Shukor, Vijay Unni, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Md Sulaiman Ali.
