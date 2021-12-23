NS vs SPE Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 Match 18, December 23, 6:30 PM IST

NS vs SPE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between Northern Strikers and SFI Panters Euro: Northern Strikers (NS) will lock horns with SFI Panters Euro (SFI) in the 18th match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 tournament on Thursday at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

The Strikers got a fabulous start in this tournament, as they won both the matches played against KL Stars and Tamco Warriors by 23 (D/L Method) and 40 runs respectively. However, they lost their top position as the Central Smashers defeated them 37-runs in the previous match. They are a point adrift from the table toppers and will be keen to bridge that gap with a win here.

On the contrary, SFI Panters Euro, didn’t have a great time in the ongoing MCA T10 Bash Championship tournament. They lost all the matches in this competition and are rooted at the bottom of the league table. Fans can expect a one-sided battle between these two teams on Thursday and ahead of the match between NS vs SFI, here is everything you need to know:

NS vs SPE Telecast

NS vs SPE match will be not be telecast in India.

NS vs SPE Live Streaming

The Northern Strikers vs SFI Panters Euro game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NS vs SPE Match Details

The Northern Strikers vs SFI Panters Euro match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, December 23 at 6:30 PM.

NS vs SPE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virandeep Singh

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Irfan

Suggested Playing XI for NS vs SPE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Asad Ali

Batters: Aminuddin Ramly, Muhammad Gulraiz, Arjoon Thillainathan, Muhammad Irfan, Farrukh Sheraz

Allrounders: Virandeep Singh

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Rizwan Haider, Shakti Singh

NS vs SPE Probable XIs

Northern Strikers: Virandeep Singh (c), Muhammad Gulraiz (wk), Aminuddin Ramly, Aimal Khan, Niroshan De Silva, Arjoon Thillainathan, Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Pavandeep Singh, Roshan Singh, Shivnarin Rajaratnam

SFI Panters Euro: Farrukh Sheraz (c), Atiq Ur Rehman, Asad Ali (wk), Akbar Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Ariff Ullah, Talha Rafiq, Rizwan Haider, Shakti Singh, Aqib Javed, Majeed Khan

