NS vs SPE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match, December 18, 04:30 PM IST

Northern Strikers vs SFI Panters Euro Dream11, NS vs SPE Dream11 Latest Update, NS vs SPE Dream11 Win, NS vs SPE Dream11 App, NS vs SPE Dream11 2021, NS vs SPE Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, NS vs SPE Dream11 Live Streaming

NS vs SPE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between Northern Strikers and SFI Panters Euro:

Northern Strikers will go up against SFI Panters Euro in the eighth match of the MCA T10 Blash Championship 2021. The match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 04:30 PM IST on December 18, Saturday.

Northern Strikers are performing brilliantly in the T10 Championship. The team has made a name in the competition by winning their first two matches. Strikers’ first victory came against KL Stars by 23 runs while they defeated Tamco Warriors in the second game by 40 runs. After two easy victories, Northern Strikers will be hoping for a hattrick on Saturday.

SFI Panters Euro, on the other hand, need to come back strongly in the match. Their first game against Southern Hitters was cancelled while they ended up losing the second game to Central Smashers by nine runs. The franchise needs to regroup to ensure a lead in the first half of the league.

Ahead of the match between Northern Strikers and SFI Panters Euro; here is everything you need to know:

NS vs SPE Telecast

NS vs SPE match will be not be telecasted in India.

NS vs SPE Live Streaming

The Northern Strikers vs SFI Panters Euro game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NS vs SPE Match Details

The Northern Strikers vs SFI Panters Euro contest will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 04:30 PM IST on December 18, Saturday.

NS vs SPE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sheraz Farrukh

Vice-Captain- Arjoon Thillainathan

Suggested Playing XI for NS vs SPE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Asad Ali, Muhammad Gulraiz

Batters: Arjoon Thillainathan, Sheraz Farrukh, Aminuddin Ramly

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, Atiq Ur Rehman, Akbar Ali

Bowlers: Rizwan Haider, Syazrul Ezat, Shakti Singh

NS vs SPE Probable XIs:

Northern Strikers: Pavandeep Singh, Roshan Singh, Virandeep Singh(c), Arjoon Thillainathan, Aminuddin Ramly, Aimal Khan, Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat, Niroshan De Silva, Muhammad Gulraiz(wk), Shivnarine

SFI Panters Euro: Rajkumar Rajendran, Muhammad Irfan, Sheraz Farrukh(c), Shakti Singh, Ariff Ullah, Akbar Ali, Jeyasankara Sarma, Asad Ali(wk), Rizwan Haider, Talha Rafiq, Atiq Ur Rehman

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here