NS vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, December 15, 4:30 PM IST Wednesday

NS vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between Northern Strikers and Tamco Warriors: In the third match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, the viewers will witness a battle between Northern Strikers and Tamco Warriors. The game will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on December 15, 2021.

Northern Strikers produced a good performance in their first match of the T10 Championship. The team defeated KL Stars by 23 runs to collect two points and take an early lead in the competition. Strikers scored 99 runs in their ten overs as Aminuddin Ramly played a decent knock of 32 runs. In the second innings, it was Pravandeep Singh who took two wickets to take the team home.

Tamco Warriors will be playing their first match of the tournament on Wednesday. The team last featured in the MCA T10 Stars league. Warriors did a fine job during the league stage of the T10 Stars league as they ended up at first place with four victories. However, the team suffered a loss to KL Stars in the semi-final.

Ahead of the match between Northern Strikers and Tamco Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

NS vs TW Telecast

NS vs TW match will be not be telecast in India.

NS vs TW Live Streaming

The Northern Strikers vs Tamco Warriors game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NS vs TW Match Details

The Northern Strikers vs Tamco Warriors contest will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 4:30 pm IST on December 15, Wednesday.

NS vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Arjoon Thillainathan

Vice-Captain: Aminuddin Ramly

Suggested Playing XI for NS vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ainool Haqqiem, Kazi Nazmul Islam

Batters: Aminuddin Ramly, Arjoon Thillainathan, Anil Kumar Thakur

Allrounders: Virandeep Singh, Md Sulaiman, Saleh Shadman

Bowlers: Michael Masih, Pavandeep Singh, Aimal Khan

NS vs TW Probable XIs

Northern Strikers: Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Virandeep Singh, Aimal Khan, Aminuddin Ramly, Muhammad Gulraiz, Arjoon Thillainathan, Ainool Haqqiem, Roshan Singh, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran

Tamco Warriors: Mohsin Zaman, Anil Kumar Thakur, Md Sulaiman, Saleh Shadman, Apurav Krishna Koyande, Sukhmeet Singh Puri, Syed Saad Ali Mir, Md Shahidur Rahman, Michael Masih, Md Lutfur Rahman Pervej, Kazi Nazmul Islam

