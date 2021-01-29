NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Spirit Women vs Auckland Hearts Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Best Picks / NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Captain / NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Northern Spirit will take on Auckland Hearts in the 24th match of the Women’s Super Smash on Friday. The Spirit have won just three matches out of the eight they have played so far and are desperate for a win here. The Hearts, on the other hand, have done very well, winning four of the six matches in the tournament and are placed third in the group. A win here could take them to the top of the table. The last time the two teams met each other, the Hearts won comfortably by six wickets. They definitely have the edge in the upcoming contest which will be played at 11:40 AM IST at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

All matches of the Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched online on FanCode.

January 29 – 11:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Seddon Park, Hamilton

captain: Anna Peterson

vice-captain: Brooke Halliday

wicketkeeper: Tariel Lamb

batswomen: Kate Perkins, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Down, Katie Gurrey

all-rounders: Eimear Richardson, Anna Peterson, Nensi Patel

bowlers: Lauren Heaps, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston

NS-W vs AH-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Spirit Women probable playing 11 against Auckland Hearts Women: Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Katie Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Annie Ewart (WK), Felicity Leydon-Davis, Lucy Boucher, Alisha Rout, Nensi Patel, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps

NS-W vs AH-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Hearts Women probable playing 11 against Northern Spirit Women: Tariel Lamb (WK), Kate Perkins, Lauren Down, Regina Lilli, Saachi Shahri, Anna Peterson, Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Roz McNeill, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston