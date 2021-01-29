NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Spirit Women vs Auckland Hearts Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Spirit Women vs Auckland Hearts Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Best Picks / NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Captain / NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 29, 2021, 11:12 AM IST
Northern Spirit will take on Auckland Hearts in the 24th match of the Women’s Super Smash on Friday. The Spirit have won just three matches out of the eight they have played so far and are desperate for a win here. The Hearts, on the other hand, have done very well, winning four of the six matches in the tournament and are placed third in the group. A win here could take them to the top of the table. The last time the two teams met each other, the Hearts won comfortably by six wickets. They definitely have the edge in the upcoming contest which will be played at 11:40 AM IST at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
NS-W vs AH-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Spirit Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Live Streaming
All matches of the Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched online on FanCode.
NS-W vs AH-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Spirit Women vs Auckland Hearts Women: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
NS-W vs AH-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Spirit Women vs Auckland Hearts Women: Match Details
January 29 – 11:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Seddon Park, Hamilton
Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 team for Northern Spirit Women vs Auckland Hearts Women
Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 team for Northern Spirit Women vs Auckland Hearts Women captain: Anna Peterson
Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 team for Northern Spirit Women vs Auckland Hearts Women vice-captain: Brooke Halliday
Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 team for Northern Spirit Women vs Auckland Hearts Women wicketkeeper: Tariel Lamb
Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 team for Northern Spirit Women vs Auckland Hearts Women batswomen: Kate Perkins, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Down, Katie Gurrey
Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 team for Northern Spirit Women vs Auckland Hearts Women all-rounders: Eimear Richardson, Anna Peterson, Nensi Patel
Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 team for Northern Spirit Women vs Auckland Hearts Women bowlers: Lauren Heaps, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston
NS-W vs AH-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Spirit Women probable playing 11 against Auckland Hearts Women: Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Katie Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Annie Ewart (WK), Felicity Leydon-Davis, Lucy Boucher, Alisha Rout, Nensi Patel, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps
NS-W vs AH-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Hearts Women probable playing 11 against Northern Spirit Women: Tariel Lamb (WK), Kate Perkins, Lauren Down, Regina Lilli, Saachi Shahri, Anna Peterson, Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Roz McNeill, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking