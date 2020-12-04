- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
NS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
NS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Best Picks / NS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Captain / NS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 4, 2020, 7:04 PM IST
Northern Districts Women (NS-W) will be taking on Canterbury Women (CM-W) in the eighth match of New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020 on December 5 at Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei. The Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women match will start at 2.30 am.
Canterbury Women have won both the games they have played so far in this season. They are placed at the second spot on the points table.
On the other hand, Northern Districts Women have also emerged victorious in both the matches they have played as of now in the tournament. They are at the third position in the standings.
It is to be seen if Canterbury Women will continue their winning run or Northern Districts Women will outperform them.
NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women: Broadcast Details
Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women match will be telecast on XXX in India.
NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women: Live Scorecard FOLLOW HERE
NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women: Match Details December 5 – 2.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei. NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020 Dream11 team for Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women
NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Captain: Brooke Halliday
NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women vice-captain: Eimear Richardson
NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women wicketkeeper: Bernadine Bezuidenhout
NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women batsmen: Katie Gurrey, Georgina Harris, Amy Satterthwaite, Kirsty Nation
NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women all-rounders: Brooke Halliday, Eimear Richardson, Frances Mackay
NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women bowlers: Jess Simmons, Shriya Naidu, Lea Tahuhu
Predicted line-ups
Northern Districts Women: Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Eimear Richardson, Shriya Naidu, Georgina Harris, Lily Mulivai, Kate Anderson, Kayley Knight, Felicity Leydon-Davis (C), Carolyn Esterhuizen
Canterbury Women: Amy Satterthwaite, Kirsty Nation, Frances Mackay (C), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Simmons, Jacinta Savage, Laura Hughes, Kate Ebrahim, Gabby Sullivan, Kate sims, Sarah Asmussen
