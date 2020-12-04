NS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Best Picks / NS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Captain / NS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

Northern Districts Women (NS-W) will be taking on Canterbury Women (CM-W) in the eighth match of New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020 on December 5 at Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei. The Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women match will start at 2.30 am.

Canterbury Women have won both the games they have played so far in this season. They are placed at the second spot on the points table.

On the other hand, Northern Districts Women have also emerged victorious in both the matches they have played as of now in the tournament. They are at the third position in the standings.

It is to be seen if Canterbury Women will continue their winning run or Northern Districts Women will outperform them.

NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women: Broadcast Details

Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women match will be telecast on XXX in India.

NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women: Match Details December 5 – 2.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei. NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020 Dream11 team for Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women

NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Captain: Brooke Halliday

NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women vice-captain: Eimear Richardson

NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women wicketkeeper: Bernadine Bezuidenhout

NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women batsmen: Katie Gurrey, Georgina Harris, Amy Satterthwaite, Kirsty Nation

NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women all-rounders: Brooke Halliday, Eimear Richardson, Frances Mackay

NS-W vs CM-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women bowlers: Jess Simmons, Shriya Naidu, Lea Tahuhu

Predicted line-ups

Northern Districts Women: Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Eimear Richardson, Shriya Naidu, Georgina Harris, Lily Mulivai, Kate Anderson, Kayley Knight, Felicity Leydon-Davis (C), Carolyn Esterhuizen

Canterbury Women: Amy Satterthwaite, Kirsty Nation, Frances Mackay (C), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Simmons, Jacinta Savage, Laura Hughes, Kate Ebrahim, Gabby Sullivan, Kate sims, Sarah Asmussen