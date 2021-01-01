NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 Best Picks / NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 Captain / NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Spirits Women vs Otago Sparks Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Northern Spirits Women will take on Otago Sparks in the 8th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 on Saturday. The Spirits have played only one match so far, which they won comfortably by 17 runs against the Central Districts. In contrast, the Sparks have lost both their matches, first to Auckland and then to Canterbury, and are at the bottom of the table. They will try to post their first win when they go up against the Spirits. It is, however, easier said than done. The match will be played at 8:10 AM IST at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

NS-W vs OS-W Women’s Super Smash 2020- 21, Northern Spirits Women vs Otago Sparks Women: Live Streaming

All matches of the Women’s Super Smash 2020- 21 can be watched online on FanCode.

NS-W vs OS-W Women’s Super Smash 2020- 21, Northern Spirits Women vs Otago Sparks Women: Live Score / Scorecard

NS-W vs OS-W Women’s Super Smash 2020- 21, Northern Spirits Women vs Otago Sparks Women: Match Details

January 2 – 08:10 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 team for Northern Spirits Women vs Otago Sparks Women

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 team for Northern Spirits Women vs Otago Sparks Women captain: Kate Anderson

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 team for Northern Spirits Women vs Otago Sparks Women vice-captain: Hayley Jensen

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 team for Northern Spirits Women vs Otago Sparks Women wicketkeeper: Olivia Lobb

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 team for Northern Spirits Women vs Otago Sparks Women batswomen: Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Millie Cowan, Polly Inglis

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 team for Northern Spirits Women vs Otago Sparks Women all-rounders: Hayley Jensen, Gemma Adams, Nensi Patel

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 NS-W vs OS-W Dream11 team for Northern Spirits Women vs Otago Sparks Women bowlers: Molly Loe, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps

NS-W vs OS-W Women’s Super Smash 2020- 21, Northern Spirits probable playing 11 against Otago Sparks: Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Katie Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Olivia Lobb (WK), Felicity Leydon-Davis, Lucy Boucher, Alisha Rout, Nensi Patel, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps

NS-W vs OS-W Women’s Super Smash 2020- 21, Otago Sparks probable playing 11 against Northern Spirits: Millie Cowan, Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (WK), Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Blakely, Gemma Adams, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Bhagya Herath, Molly Loe, Bella James