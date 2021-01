Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Best Picks / Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Captain / Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

NS-W vs WB-W Dream 11 predictions Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Both Northern Spirit and Wellington Blaze will be aiming to continue their winning streak as they face each other next in the Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21. The two sides have not lost a single match in the tournament. In the seventh match of the Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, the two teams will be facing each other at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Currently, the Wellington Blaze are leading the series with two wins in two matches. They have a total of eight points. Northern Spirit, on the other hand, have played and won only one match. As a result, the team have four points. In the latest match, Northern Spirits beat Central Hinds by 17 runs, while Wellington Blaze too won against the Central Hinds by 9 wickets.

The Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze match is scheduled for 8:10 AM IST on Friday, January 1.

NS-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21on FanCode app.

NS-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze: Live Score

NS-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze: Match Details

The match is scheduled for Friday, January 1. It will start from 8:10 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

NS-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 team, Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze

NS-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze captain: Amelia Kerr

NS-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze vice-captain: Maddy Green

NS-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze wicketkeeper: Jessica McFadyen

NS-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze batsmen: Katie Gurrey, Maddy Green, Kate Anderson

NS-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze all-rounders: Eimear Richordson, Amelia Kerr, Thamsyn Newton

NS-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze bowlers: Felicity Leydon-Davis, Charlotte Sarsfield, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh

NS-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 Northern Spirit probable playing 11 against Wellington Blaze: Olivia Lobb, Brooke Halliday, Katie Gurrey, Kate Anderson, Makayla Templeton, Eimear Richardson, Nensi Patel, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lily Mulivai, Shriya Naidu

NS-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Wellington Blaze probable playing 11 against Northern Spirit: Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Jessica McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Bethany Molony