NSD vs HOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 Match 26, December 5, 12:45 pm IST

NSD vs HOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Nadia Super Dazzlers and Hooghly Rivers: The 26th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 will see Nadia Super Dazzlers (NSD) and Hooghly Rivers (HOR) facing each other at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground on Sunday, December 5.

Both Group B teams are the top two teams in the group, notably the two sides have won their opening two fixtures (each) so far. NSD defeated Manbhum Warriors and Gour Badsha Malda comfortably by nine wickets and 110-runs respectively. Similarly, Hooghly Rivers defeated Gour Badsha Malda and Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird by seven wickets and 29-runs respectively.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:45 pm IST.

Ahead of the match between Nadia Super Dazzlers and Hooghly Rivers; here is everything you need to know:

NSD vs HOR Telecast

There will be no telecast of the NSD vs HOR match in India.

NSD vs HOR Live Streaming

The Nadia Super Dazzlers vs Hooghly Rivers game will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

NSD vs HOR Match Details

The Nadia Super Dazzlers vs Hooghly Rivers contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 pm IST on Sunday, December 5.

NSD vs HOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ayan Gupta

Vice-Captain: Abhijit Mal

Suggested Playing XI for NSD vs HOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Dipak Prasad

Batters: Ayan Gupta, Sachin Kumar Yadav, Sonu Narayan Naubagh,

All-rounders: Arnab Nandi, Abhijit Mal, Soumyajit Roy, Susanta Das

Bowlers: Raj Kumar Pal, Soumya Pakray, Soumodip Begchi

NSD vs HOR Probable XIs:

Nadia Super Dazzlers: Raj Kumar Pal, Rakesh Dutta, Suprodip Debnath, Soumyajit Roy, Susanta Das, Ayan Gupta, Sayan Ghosh, Tapan Koiri, Amit Santra, Tanujit Acharjee, Soumodip Begchi

Hooghly Rivers: Writam Porel, Durgesh Dubbey, Dipak Prasad, Arnab Nandi, Abhijit Mal, Sonu Narayan Naubagh, Soumya Pakray, Subhrajyoti Das, Ravikant Singh, Sachin Kumar Yadav, Sayak Basu

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here