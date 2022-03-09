NSS vs STC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 match, March 9, 1:00 pm IST

NSS vs STC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 match between N.S.S.A and Sonari Town Club: In the fifth match of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2022, we have N.S.S.A squaring off against Sonari Town Club at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The two teams made a similar start to the tournament.

N.S.S.A were up against Nirvana SA Biswanath in their opening match. The team failed to impress in the second innings as they scored only 114 runs in 20 overs. The bowlers compensated for N.S.S.A by restricting the opposition at a score of 95. Bikash Chetri and Dhrubajyoti Das were the star bowlers for the club as they picked three wickets.

Sonari Town Club also enjoyed a victory in their first game due to exploits by the bowlers. The batters lacked the power-hitting ability as they scored 122 runs in the first innings. Chasing the total, Radial Club scored 103 runs with Sanjib Barman picking three wickets for his team.

Ahead of the match between N.S.S.A and Sonari Town Club; here is everything you need to know:

NSS vs STC Telecast

N.S.S.A vs Sonari Town Club game will not be telecast in India.

NSS vs STC Live Streaming

The Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NSS vs STC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 1:00 pm IST on March 9, Wednesday.

NSS vs STC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Bijoy Deb

Vice-Captain - Protyush Bora

Suggested Playing XI for NSS vs STC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Juber ahmed

Batters: Dhrubajyoti Das, Arijit Dutta, Protyush Bora

All-rounders: Sanjib Barman, Bijoy Deb, Bikash Chetri, Pulkit Jain

Bowlers: Rahul Singh, Ridip Mohan, Bishal Newar

NSS vs STC Probable XIs:

N.S.S.A: Bikash Chetri, Nayan Das, Dipon Kumar Nath, Arijit Dutta, Saurav Dey, Bijoy Deb, Juber Ahmed (wk), Uday Shankar Das, Rahul Singh, Satyabrat Kumar, Dhrubajyoti Das

Sonari Town Club: Protyush Bora, Sanjib Barman, Sambhav Agarwal, Rajnik Magar, Satyam, Ridip Mohan, Surojit Rajkonwar, Bishal Newar, Irfan Ansari(wk), Chow Khunlung, Pulkit Jain

