NSSA vs RCL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 match 15, March 14, 1:00 pm IST

NSSA vs RCL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 match 15 between N.S.S.A and Radial Club: In the 15th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2022, N.S.S.A play against Radial Club at the Amingaon Cricket Ground on Monday, March 14. The game will kick off at 1:00 pm IST.

N.S.S.A is currently placed at the second position on the points table of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship, whereas Radial Club are placed at the fourth spot on the standings.

Both sides played four matches this season of the ongoing T20 Championship where N.S.S.A won three, while Radial Club managed to win just one game. However, the two teams head into this clash on the back of contrasting results from their previous fixtures. N.S.S.A notched their third win on the trot, as they beat Zenith CC by nine wickets on Saturday, whereas, Radial Club suffered a five wicket loss at the hands of Club Triranga on Friday.

Ahead of the match between N.S.S.A and Radial Club; here is everything you need to know:

NSSA vs RCL Telecast

N.S.S.A vs Radial Club game will not be telecast in India.

NSSA vs RCL Live Streaming

The Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NSSA vs RCL Match Details

The match will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati, on Monday, March 14. The game will kick off at 1:00 pm IST.

NSSA vs RCL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bikash Chetri

Vice-Captain: Asif Wasimul Haque

Suggested Playing XI for NSSA vs RCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Juber Ahmed

Batters: Dhrubajyoti Das, Arijit Dutta, Arnab Borah

All-rounders: Asif Wasimul Haque, Bikash Chetri, Saurav Dey, Bijoy Deb

Bowlers: Rahul Singh, Arpan Dutta, Bishal Das

NSSA vs RCL Probable XIs:

N.S.S.A: Arijit Dutta, Saurav Dey, Bijoy Deb (C), Juber Ahmed (WK), Uday Shankar Das, Bikash Chetri, Nayan Das, Rahul Singh, Satyabrat Kumar, Dhrubajyoti Das, Amanjit Daulagupu

Radial Club: Nabajeet Ghosh, Asif Wasimul Haque, Bichitra Baruah (C), Arpan Dutta, Debajit Boruah, Bishal Das, Pranjit Bora, Arnab Borah, Saurav KR Saha (WK), Priyangshu Dutta, Raj Agarwal

