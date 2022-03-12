NSSA vs ZCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 Match 10, March 12, 09:00 AM IST

NSSA vs ZCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 Match 10 between N.S.S.A and Zenith C.C: N.S.S.A will lock horns with Zenith C.C in match no. 10 of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 on Saturday, March 12. The encounter between the two Group A teams will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 09:00 AM IST onwards.

N.S.S.A has managed to win two out of three games and is placed at the third spot with four points under their belt. They suffered a six-wicket loss against Club Triranga in their previous match and will be keen to come up with a better performance in this fixture.

On the other hand, Zenith are yet to secure a win in the competition. They lost their first two games against Radial Club and Club Triranga by a massive 126 and 146 runs respectively. The team made some improvement but failed in the end as Niravana S.A beat them by five wickets on Friday. Three defeats on the trot have pushed the franchise to the bottom of the points table. They will aim to break this losing streak in this match.

Ahead of the match between N.S.S.A and Zenith C.C; here is everything you need to know:

NSSA vs ZCC Telecast

The Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 matches will not telecast in India.

NSSA vs ZCC Live Streaming

The N.S.S.A vs Zenith C.C game will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

NSSA vs ZCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati, on Saturday, March 12. The game will kick-off at 09:00 AM IST.

NSSA vs ZCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Siddartha Baruah

Vice-Captain: Dhrubendu Krishna Das

Suggested Playing XI for NSSA vs ZCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Juber Ahmed

Batters: Arijit Dutta, Satyabrat Kumar, Dhrubajyoti Das, Joges Sarma

All-rounders: Bikash Chetri, Bulbul Hassan, Bijoy Deb

Bowlers: Rahul Singh, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Saddam Hussain

NSSA vs ZCC Probable XIs:

N.S.S.A: Arijit Dutta, Satyabrat Kumar, Juber Ahmed (WK), Saurav Dey, Bikash Chetri, Dhrubajyoti Das, Bijoy Deb (C), Uday Shankar Das, Nayan Das, Amanjit Daulagupu, Rahul Singh

Zenith C.C: Kulodip Das, Hirak Jyoti Hazarika, Ahar Ali, Joges Sarma, Bulbul Hassan (C), Rajibul Hoque (WK), Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Golam Rabbani, Saddam Hussain, Biju Kar, Wahedus Zaman

