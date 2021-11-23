NSW vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Australian One-Day Cup 2021 match, November 24, 5:35 am IST

NSW vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Australian One-Day Cup 2021 match between New South Wales and Victoria:

New South Wales and Victoria will lock horns against each other in the eighth match of the Australian One-Day Cup 2021. The much-anticipated game will be hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney at 5:35 am IST on November 24, Wednesday.

Both New South Wales and Victoria are yet to show their mettle on the field as their only match in the competition so far was washed out due to rain. Thus, both teams are expected to put up a show on Wednesday to collect two points.

New South Wales will be relying on players like Sean Abbott, Peter Nevill, Moises Henriques, and Nathan Lyon. Victoria, on the other hand, will expect match-defining performances from Peter Handscomb and Matthew Short.

Ahead of the match between New South Wales and Victoria; here is everything you need to know:

NSW vs VCT Telecast

New South Wales vs Victoria game will not be telecasted in India

NSW vs VCT Live Streaming

The Australian One-Day Cup 2021 is streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NSW vs VCT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney at 5:35 am IST on November 24, Wednesday

NSW vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Moises Henriques

Vice-Captain- Peter Handscomb

Suggested Playing XI for NSW vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Peter Nevill

Batters: Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Sean Abott, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Will Parker

NSW vs VCT Probable XIs:

New South Wales: Jack Edwards, Lachlan Hearne, Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Kurtis Patterson (c), Sean Abbott, Peter Nevill (wk), Moises Henriques, Nathan Lyon, Liam Hatcher

Victoria: Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (c), Nic Maddinson, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Perry, Scott Boland, Jon Holland, Will Parker, Sam Harper (wk), James Pattinson

