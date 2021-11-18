NSW vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sheffield Shield 2021-22 match, November 19, 5:00 AM IST

NSW vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sheffield Shield 2021-22 match between New South Wales and Victoria:New South Wales and Victoria will lock horns against each other in the 11th match of the Sheffield Shield 2021-22. The promising game of cricket will be hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney at 5:00 AM IST from November 19, Friday. New South Wales and Victoria are having contrasting campaigns in the tournament.

This will be the third time that the two teams will be going up against each other. The first encounter between Victoria and New South Wales was won by Victoria by 204 runs. The second match saw Victoria again scripting a dominating victory by 174 runs.

New South Wales are experiencing a rough patch in the Sheffield Shield 2021-22. The team is languishing at the bottom. Victoria, on the other hand, are buzzing with confidence after two big wins. The team has currently occupied second place in the standings.

Ahead of the match between New South Wales and Victoria; here is everything you need to know:

NSW vs VCT Telecast

New South Wales vs Victoria game will not be telecasted in India

NSW vs VCT Live Streaming

The Sheffield Shield 2021-22 is streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NSW vs VCT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney at 5:00 AM IST on November 19, Friday.

NSW vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jack Edwards

Vice-Captain- Peter Handscomb

Suggested Playing XI for NSW vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Peter Nevill, Peter Handscomb

Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, James Seymour

All-rounders: Matthew Short, Jonathan Merlo, Jack Edwards

Bowlers: James Pattinson, Chris Tremain, Tanveer Sangha

NSW vs VCT Probable XIs:

New South Wales: Jack Edwards, Harry Conway, Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Kurtis Patterson (c), Moises Henriques, Peter Nevill (wk), Chris Tremain, Tanveer Sangha, Hayden Kerr

Victoria: James Pattinson, James Seymour, Peter Handscomb (c), Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Harper (wk), Mitchell Perry, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Jonathan Merlo, Wil Parker

