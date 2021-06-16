NTT vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's HK All Stars T20, June 17 11:00 AM IST

NTT vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For New Territories Tigers and Kowloon Lions HK All Stars T20:

New Territories Tigers and Kowloon Lions will lock horns with each other on Thursday, June 17 at the Mission Road Ground. This will be the opening match of the tournament that is scheduled to conclude on June 20. Kowloon Lions are the defending champions, they won all three matches that they played in the previous season. In one of the matches, the team also faced New Territories Tigers and defeated them by 32 runs. Ateeq Iqbal, Adit Gorawara of NTT will give this match a miss while Charlie Wallis of KOL will also not be available.

NTT vs KOL outing will kick start at 11:00 AM IST.

Ahead of the match between New Territories Tigers and Kowloon Lions here is everything you need to know:

NTT vs KOL Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

NTT vs KOL Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the match on Fancode.

NTT vs KOL Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 17 at Mission Road Ground. The game will start at 11:00 AM IST.

NTT vs KOL captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Aizaz Khan

Vice-Captain: Kinchit Shah

Suggested Playing XI for NTT vs KOL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Daniyal Bukhari,

Batsmen – Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Zeeshan Ali

All-rounders – Kinchit Shah, Dan Pascoe, Mehran Zeb

Bowlers – Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Dhananjay Rao

NTT vs KOL Probable XIs

New Territories Tigers: Kinchit Shah (C), Babar Hayat, Wajid Shah, Akbar Khan, Daniyal Bukhari, Aftab Hussain, Ashley Caddy, Bilal Akhtar, Sheryar Khan, Mohammad Hassan Khan

Kowloon Lions: Aizaz Khan (C), Zeeshan Ali, Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu

