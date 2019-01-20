Nuwan Pradeep Ruled Out of Australia Tour With Hamstring Injury

Loading...
"Nuwan Pradeep, who is part of Sri Lanka’s Test squad touring Australia for the two Test series, has sustained an injury and will be out of the series. He has sustained a Grade 1 strain in his left hamstring," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) tweeted from their official handle on Sunday (January 20).
The 32-year-old suffered the injury during Sri Lanka's warm-up fixture against Cricket Australia XI in Hobart last week. He could only bowl two overs before clutching his left hamstring and walking off the field.
Pradeep has grappled with hamstring injuries all through his playing career. He was not part of the two-Test series against New Zealand recently and in fact last played a Test back in October 2017.
The onus will now fall on the experienced Suranga Lakmal and the likes of Karun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha Chameera to do the job for their side come the first Test which begins from January 24 at the Gabba. The encounter will be a day-night affair.
First Published: January 20, 2019, 1:20 PM IST