Nuwan Zoysa & Avishka Gunawardene Charged for Corruption by ICC in T10 League

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 10, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC), on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), has charged former Sri Lankan paceman and women’s team coach Nuwan Zoysa for breaching four counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants in the T10 League. Former Sri Lankan opener Avishka Gunawardene has also been charged on two counts.

The charges relate to the T10 Cricket League played in the UAE in December last year. The ICC was appointed by the ECB as the designated Anti-Corruption Official for the purposes of the ECB’s Code for this tournament. The charges follow a recent amnesty to participants who had previously failed to report any information concerning corrupt conduct in Sri Lankan cricket.

“The two former Sri Lanka players have been charged with the following offences under the Code: Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match; Article 2.1.4 – Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1; Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code and Article 2.4.6 – Failing or refusing, without compelling justification to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code,” the ICC release stated.

Zoysa is already suspended as a result of being charged with three breaches of the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code in November last year, these charges are pending determination.

“That provisional suspension remains in full force and effect and Zoysa has additionally been provisionally suspended under the ECB Code pending the determination of these new charges,” the statement read.

Gunawardene, the former batting coach of Lankan senior team was also appointed head coach of the ‘Emerging Team’ for the tour of South Africa next month, was charged with Article 2.1.4 like Zoysa. He was also charged with Article 2.4.5 – Failing to disclose to the ACU (without unnecessary delay) full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a Participant that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code by another Participant.

“Gunawardene has also been provisionally suspended under the ECB Code pending the determination of these charges. Zoysa and Mr Gunawardene have 14 days from 9 May 2019 to respond to the charges. The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage,” the ICC read.
