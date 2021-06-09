NW vs BLB Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for today’s Spice Isle T10, June 9 07:00 pm IST

NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Suggestions and Predictions for today’s Spice Isle T10 Match between Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters: In the 28th match of the Spice Isle T10, the Nutmeg Warriors will lock horns with Bay Leaf Warriors on Wednesday at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

The Nutmeg Warriors are already out of the playoff contention. They have won just three out of their opening nine games in Spice Isle T10 matches. In their previous outing, Nutmeg Warriors defeated Clove Challengers by nine wickets.

On the other hand, the Bay Leaf Blasters are placed at the fourth spot in the Spice Isle T10 table. So far, they have played nine games and managed to win just three of them. In their last match, they were beaten at the hands of Saffron Strikers via Super Over.

Ahead of the Spice Isle T10 match between Nutmeg Warriors and Bay Leaf Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

NW vs BLB Telecast

The live telecast of the NW vs BLB match is not available in India

NW vs BLB Live Streaming

The match between NW vs BLB can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

NW vs BLB Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 9 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 07:00 pm (IST).

NW vs BLB captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Captain: Andre Fletcher.

Vice-captain: Devon Smith.

NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Denis Smith

Batsmen: Devon Smith, Seandell Regis and Jalon Olive

All-Rounders: Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis and Sharkim Edwards

Bowlers: Amikel Dubissette, Richard Rogers, Darel Cyrus and Haston Jackson

NW vs BLB probable playing XI:

Nutmeg Warriors predicted playing XI: Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Jevon Andrew (wk), Darel Cyrus, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Dane Murray, Seandell Regis and Josh Thomas

Bay Leaf Blasters predicted playing XI: Devon Smith (c), Keron Charles, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Josh Noel, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), Craig Williams and Ronel Williams

