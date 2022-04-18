NW vs BLB Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Spice Isle T10 2022, April 19, 12 AM IST

NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Nutmeg Warriors and Bay Leaf Blasters: The 2022 edition of the Spice Isle T10 2022 will conclude with the final showdown between Nutmeg Warriors and Bay Leaf Blasters. The final match will be conducted at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s on April 19, Tuesday.

Nutmeg Warriors have dominated the T10 tournament right from the beginning. They topped the points table with as many as seven wins from eight league matches. Warriors are on a six-match winning streak and are the favorites to lift the cup this time around. The team confirmed a final berth by defeating Bay Leaf Blasters only by eight runs.

Bay Leaf Blasters had to take a longer route to reach the final. Following a loss in the first qualifier, the team locked horns with Ginger Generals in the second qualifier and came out as winners. Speaking about their overall performance during the league round, Bay Leaf Blasters ended up at the second place in the points table with six wins and two losses.

Ahead of the match between Nutmeg Warriors and Bay Leaf Blasters, here is everything you need to know:

NW vs BLB Telecast

Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters game will not be telecast in India

NW vs BLB Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NW vs BLB Match Details

The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s at 12 AM IST on April 19, Tuesday.

NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Keron Cottoy

Vice-Captain: Kavem Hodge

Suggested Playing XI for NW vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Denis Smith

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Devon Smith, Seandell Regis

All-rounders: Sheldon Joseph, Kavem Hodge, Keron Cottoy, Akeem Alexis

Bowlers: Nelon Pascal, Haston Jackson, Darel Cyrus

NW vs BLB Probable XIs

Nutmeg Warriors: Donald Mc Donald, Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Benjamin Wavel (wk), Keron Cottoy, Sheldon Joseph, Keishon Mitchell, Alex Moses, Seandell Regis, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson

Bay Leaf Blasters: Richard Rogers, St Nickozi Hillaire, Kavem Hodge, Devon Smith (c), Denis Smith, Divonie Smith, Amikel Dubissette, Shermon Lewis, Nelon Pascal, Clint Croney, Kayden Felix

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here